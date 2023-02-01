TOWANDA — The Towanda boys basketball team hung tough with Wellsboro through the first three quarters on Tuesday night, but the visiting Hornets would pull away late for a 53-41 win over the Black Knights.
Wellsboro took a 12-8 lead after the opening quarter, but Towanda went on a 15-11 run in the second to send the game into the halftime break tied at 23.
The third quarter was a low-scoring affair with the Hornets going on an 11-6 run to take a five point lead into the fourth.
The final quarter was all Wellsboro as they outscored Towanda 19-12 to secure the road win.
Towanda was led by Teagan Irish with 12 points and Elias Shrawder with 10 points.
Justin Schoonover added eight points, while Jack Wheaton hit a pair of three-pointers for six points and Logan Lambert chipped in four points.
Wellsboro was led by Conner Adams with 21 points, and Hayes Campbell finished with 19 points.
Mansfield 70, Troy 60
MANSFIELD — The Troy Trojans led by six at halftime, but the host North Penn-Mansfield Tigers tied things up after three and went on a big fourth quarter run to secure the victory.
The Trojans got off to a strong start as they outscored Mansfield 17-12 in the opening quarter.
The two teams went back-and-forth in the second with Troy winning the frame 12-11 to take a 29-23 lead at the break.
Mansfield outscored Troy 22-16 in the third before going on a 25-10 run in the final quarter — led by 13 made foul shots, including several when the Trojans were down late.
Troy was led by Colin Loveland with 15 points, three rebounds and two steals.
JB Burbage finished with 10 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals for the Trojans, who also got nine points apiece from Lance Heasley, Evan Woodward and Lincoln Chimics.
Heasley also had five rebounds, while Woodward had four boards, four assists and two steals, and Lincoln Chimics had two steals.
Justice Chimics added seven points, five assists and three steals for the Trojans.
Mansfield was led by Karson Dominick with 20 points.
Athens 70, Wyalusing 64
ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats rallied from a four-point deficit with a big fourth quarter to take a 70-64 win over visiting Wyalusing on Tuesday night.
Wyalusing led 32-30 at halftime and took a 51-47 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, Athens got three long-range makes from Korey Miller, who had 13 points in the quarter, and Mason Lister added seven points in the frame as the Wildcats outscored the Rams 23-13 to secure the win.
Lister led Athens with 26 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Miller finished with 16 points, including four three-pointers, and two assists.
Also for Athens, Chris Mitchell added eight points and four rebounds, while Xavier Watson had six points and three boards, and Carson Smith had five points.
Wyalusing was led by senior standout Blake Morningstar with 26 points.
Trehnon Hugo put up 12 points, while Thomas Oliver had 11 points and Nick Vanderpool added seven points.
Athens will host Troy, while Wyalusing visits Towanda on Thursday.
Canton 56, NP-Liberty 50
LIBERTY — The Canton Warriors got 25 points from senior standout Weston Bellows as they picked up a big road win on Tuesday night.
Kyle Kapichok finished with 14 points and Hunter Brockman added nine to help lead the Warriors to the win.
Also for Canton, Ben Fitch chipped in four points and both Wesley Castle and Austin Allen finished with two.
Liberty was led by Derek Litzelman with 22 points.
Girls Basketball
Monday
Troy 56, Wyalusing 29
WYALUSING — The Troy Lady Trojans held host Wyalusing to single digits in all four quarters as they rolled to a win on Monday.
Troy took a 30-16 lead into the halftime break and cruised home with the win from there.
Troy was led by Alyssa Parks with 15 points.
Kailyn Sterling added nine points, while Katie Lackey had eight points and both Katie Graham and Makenna Matthews had six points in the win.
Also for Troy, Gloria Andrews had five points, Rachel Kingsley added four and Ella VanNoy chipped in two.
Layla Botts led Wyalusing with 13 points.
Wyalusing would also get six points apiece from Chloe Bennett and Elana Jennings.
Treanna Nickerson and Emily Fowlers also had two points each for the Rams.
Jersey Shore 58, Towanda 43
JERSEY SHORE — The Towanda girls basketball team got a big performance from senior standout Paige Manchester but it wasn’t enough in a non-league loss on Monday.
Manchester finished with 25 points, eight steals, five blocks, and five rebounds.
Towanda would get nine points and seven rebounds from Brynn Woodruff, while Bella Hurley scored five points and Gracie Schoonover had seven rebounds, three blocks and two points.
