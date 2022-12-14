TOWANDA — The Towanda Lady Black Knights basketball team used a fast start to put down Canton early and move to 2-1 on the season with a 46-29 victory.
Towanda used a 12-2 first-quarter pace by Paige Manchester and Brynn Woodruff, who combined to score all 12 points to grab the early lead.
Canton won the second quarter by a count of 12-10 but still found themselves in a 22-14 hole at the half.
In the second half, the Towanda defense and offense took over the game and allowed just 15 points while netting 24 to cruise to win.
Manchester led all scorers with 23 and stuffed the stat sheet with eight boards, five assists, two blocks, and four steals.
Woodruff netted 13 points with eight rebounds, three assists, and three blocks, while Gracie Schoonover pitched in six with a team-high four blocks and seven rebounds, and both Bella Hurley and Athena Chacona added two points.
Canton had six players score in the effort and were led by Carolyn Thoren with seven, Molly Ward and Kendall Kitchen added six each, Jazymin Hickok and Emmie Tymeson chipped in four, and Sammy Brackman scored two.
Towanda will take on Williamson at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and Canton plays Northeast Bradford at home at 7:30 p.m.
Troy 45, Sayre 19
TROY — The Troy Lady Trojans basketball team used a big first half to top the Sayre Lady Redskins by a count of 45-19 on Tuesday evening.
Troy outscored Sayre 24-9 in the first two quarters to pull away and never looked back.
The Sayre team posted their best quarter of the evening in the fourth with seven points, but it wasn’t enough to dent the big lead as Troy walked away with a win on their home floor.
Troy used a balanced scoring night to grab the win, with seven players contributing to the offensive effort.
Leading the way was Alyssa Parks with a game-high 11 points.
Kailyn Sterling netted nine points and three steals, while Katie Lackey added seven points and Rachel Kingsley scored six points to go with her six rebounds, three steals, and seven steals.
Also for Troy, Ella VanNoy scored six points on two three-pointers and added two boards and two assists, MaKenna Lewis scored five points, and Amber White added one point.
Sayre was paced by Lizzy Shaw, who scored nine points. Meaghan Flynn added six points, and both Kaitlynn Sutton and Rylee Lantz added two points.
Troy’s next contest is at Wyalusing at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, while Sayre will look to get in the win column on Friday at 6 p.m. when they travel to NP-Mansfield.
Wyalusing 57, CV 35
WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Lady Rams basketball team won their third-straight contest by a score of 57-35 over Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday.
Wyalusing used a big second and third frame to pull away from CV where they scored 36 of their 57 points in the game.
Olivia Leichliter turned in another strong outing with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds, while also adding two blocks and steals.
The Lady Rams would have two more players notch double-digit scoring, with Layla Botts netting 18 points with four rebounds and three steals, and Chloe Bennett with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four steals.
Both Sydney Friedlander and Treanne Nickeson scored two each.
Elaina Jennings also added a team-high five steals.
The now 3-1 Lady Rams will take on Troy at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
NEB 36, Wellsboro 11
WELLSBORO — The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers basketball team put on a defensive show in their win against Wellsboro on Tuesday as they came away with a 36-11 victory.
NEB used a big first on offense to jump out to a 13-6 lead, and despite only scoring three points in the second quarter, they would hold Wellsboro scoreless to give them a 16-6 lead heading into the break.
The Panthers would finish things off in the third with another stellar quarter, winning the frame 13-2 and holding Wellsboro to just five total points in the second half to close the game out 36-11.
NEB was led by Kate O’Conner, who had a game-high 12 points, with eight coming in the first-quarter blitz.
Kayleigh Thoman added seven points, Becca Vandermark and Lani Thomas netted four, Alena Beebe scored three, and Emma Neuber, Leah Beebe, and Lilah Hughes all had two points in the winning effort.
The now 4-1 Lady Panthers will put their three-game win streak on the line on Friday when they travel to Canton to take on the Lady Warriors at 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
NP-Liberty 27, NEB 24
LIBERTY — The Northeast Bradford wrestling team fell in a tight matchup against NP-Liberty by a score of 27-24.
NEB got wins from Mason Alexander by a fall, and by Hunter Comstock and Ben Ellis by decision in bouts while Nathan Billings and Connor Eastabrook captured wins by forfeit.
Northeast is back in action on Friday when they host Wyalusing at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.