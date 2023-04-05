High School Roundup: Lady Knights roll over Redskins

SAYRE — The Towanda Lady Black Knights scored 13 runs in the first inning on their way to a 16-0 win in three innings over Sayre at Riverfront Park on Tuesday.
The Knights racked up 14 hits on the day, led by TaeLynn Brabant’s home run, single, four RBI and two runs scored.
Brea Overpeck finished with a double, two RBI and one run, while Caedence Wells, Addie Maynard and Shay Greenland all went 2-for-2 on the day.
Maynard knocked home three runs in the win.
Also for Towanda, Aleah Johnson went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs, while Brook Evans, Kynlee Kunkle and Brynn Woodruff all had hits.
Johnson got the start in the circle and tossed a two-hit shutout. She struck out five while walking one.
Meghan Flynn and Makenna Garrison had the lone hits for Sayre.
Towanda hosts Wyalusing on Thursday.
EAST TROY — The Troy Lady Trojans racked up 17 runs and Olivia Champluvier was impressive in the circle as they rolled to a win on Monday.
Champluvier struck out five while allowing three hits, one walk and one run in four innings of work.
Lauren Ridall led Troy at the plate with a single, double, three runs scored and one RBI.
Tyra Williams went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and two runs scored.
The game actually ended on Williams’ home run in the bottom of the fourth.
Troy will visit Athens on Thursday.
WESTFIELD — The Northeast Bradford Panthers rallied from a 2-0 deficit and eventually pulled away from Cowanesque Valley on Monday.
Cayden McPherson led NEB with a 2-for-3 performance, which included a double, four RBI and one run scored.
Clay Wiggins added two hits, two runs and one RBI, while Eli Stanton went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI.
Kohen Hugo got the win on the mound, going the final 3 2/3 innings. He had three strikeouts, while allowing just one earned run.
NEB will visit Williamson on Thursday.
