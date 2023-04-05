High School Roundup: Lady Knights roll over Redskins

Towanda’s Aleah Johnson gets ready to fire a pitch against Sayre on Tuesday.

 Review Photo/DAVID ALLIGER

SAYRE — The Towanda Lady Black Knights scored 13 runs in the first inning on their way to a 16-0 win in three innings over Sayre at Riverfront Park on Tuesday.

The Knights racked up 14 hits on the day, led by TaeLynn Brabant’s home run, single, four RBI and two runs scored.