TOWANDA — The Towanda Lady Black Knights basketball team extended their win streak to four games with a 47-35 win over Wellsboro on Tuesday.
In the win, Paige Manchester and Brynn Woodruff combined to score 42 points as the duo knocked down four three-pointers.
Towanda jumped all over Wellsboro in the first half and outscored the Hornets 23-15 at the break.
After Wellsboro won the third quarter by a count of 9-8, Towanda would put any hopes of a comeback to bed as they produced 16 points in the final quarter to capture the victory.
Manchester led the charge and notched a big double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds to go with her three blocks, six steals and three assists.
Woodruff would play closer for the Lady Black Knights as she scored eight of her 19 points in the final quarter to help secure the win. She also added two steals and three rebounds.
Eliza Fowler added a three-pointer and two assists, and Bella Hurley added two points, two steals and one block in the win.
Gracie Schoonover also added five blocks on the night.
The now 4-1 Towanda girls will take on Athens next Tuesday in the opening round of the annual Valley Christmas Tournament at 6 p.m.
Troy 40, Williamson 24
TIOGA — The Troy Lady Trojans basketball team rolled to their fifth win of the year over Williamson by a score of 40-24 and Rachel Kingsley recorded her 500th career rebound in the process.
Kingsley dominated on the boards during the win and corralled 18 during the game.
After a big start from Williamson where they jetted out to a 15-9 lead in the first, Troy chipped at the advantage in the second to narrow the gap to 19-15 at halftime.
Troy outscored Williamson 11-0 in the third to take control of the game and closed things out in the fourth with Kailyn Sterling netting eight of the Lady Trojans’ 14 fourth-quarter points to get the win.
Kingsley recorded her 500th board in the game while also pacing her team in scoring with 13 points.
Sterling added 11 points and also notched six boards, dished out six assists, and had three steals, and both Alyssa Parks and Katie Lackey notched eight.
The now 5-1 Troy Lady Trojans will take their NTL-best record on the road Thursday as they travel to take on the Wyalusing Lady Rams at 7:30 p.m.
Athens 42, Wyalusing 38
ATHENS — The Athens Lady Wildcats basketball team pulled out a tight victory over Wyalusing by a score of 42-38.
Athens and Wyalusing would go back and forth throughout the night, and the Lady Wildcats pulled away in the second quarter — only for the Lady Rams to storm back with a run of their own to end the half.
Their surge was capped by a buzzer-beater three-pointer from Chloe Bennett to give the Lady Rams a 24-22 advantage at the break.
Down at the half, Athens came out in the third and gained a 12-6 advantage to take the lead heading into the fourth.
The Wildcats would hold on down the stretch to capture the win and move to 5-2 on the year.
Athens was led by a big night from Karlee Barlow — who scored 17 points with three triples and added five boards, one steal, and one block.
Emma Bronson scored six points with two steals and two blocks, Addy Wheeler added six points, six rebounds, six steals, and four assists, and Natalee Watson notched six points and three boards.
Mya Thompson recorded four points and four steals, Sara Bronson had two points, five rebounds, and two assists, and Kendra Merrill had one point and three assists.
Wyalusing was paced by Layla Botts with 14 points, Bennett with 11 points, Olivia Leichliter with seven, Elana Jennings with five points, and Rachel Wilson with two.
Athens is back in action on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with a nonleague road matchup against Blue Ridge.
Wyalusing’s next game is also Thursday at 7:30 p.m. when they host Troy.
NEB 54, Sayre 10
ROME — The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers basketball team picked up a home win over Sayre 54-10 behind a 16-point night from Kayleigh Thoman.
NEB used a big night from three-point range, knocking down seven in the game, to get out to an early lead and never look back.
Thoman led all scorers with 16 while Alena Beebe also notched 12 points on the night, and Leah Beebe also had a nine-point outing.
Sayre was paced by Abbie McGaughy with four points while Gabby Shaw grabbed four rebounds.
Sayre will be back in action Thursday in a makeup game against NP-Mansfield on the road at 6 p.m.
NEB will look to move to 5-1 on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. when they take on Canton on the road.
Canton 50, NP-Liberty 36
LIBERTY — The Canton Lady Warriors basketball team moved back to .500 on the season with a 50-36 win over NP-Liberty.
Canton won all four quarters of play, and nine points in the first half from Molly Ward pushed the Lady Warriors to a 23-20 lead at the break.
With things close, Canton put together its best frame of the night in the third with 16 points and had six players’ notch buckets to extend their advantage to 39-26.
The Lady Warriors outscored Liberty 11-10 in the final quarter to pick up the win.
Ward led all scorers with 15 points, and Carolyn Thoren also notched 10 points.
Kendall Kitchen recorded nine points, Emmie Tymeson scored six points, and both Jazmymn Hickok and Sammy Brockman both scored five.
Canton’s next game is on Thursday, when they host NEB at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.