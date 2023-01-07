TOWANDA— The Towanda Lady Black Knights picked up a home win over Williamson on Friday by a score of 50-30, powered by a 23-point outing from Paige Manchester.
After a slow start that saw Towanda fall behind 11-7 in the first quarter, they rallied back to take a 25-15 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Towanda outscored Williamson 25-15 to come away with a win and move to 7-2 on the year.
Manchester poured in a game-high 23 points with 12 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Brynn Woodruff added nine points to go with her four boards and two steals.
Eliza Fowler netted eight points, Melody Hakes added four points and four boards, Bella Hurley scored four points with four rebounds, Aziza Ismailova chipped in two points, and Gracie Schoonover added a team-high six blocks.
Towanda is back on the floor next Thursday at home against Troy in a battle between the top two NTL Large School teams. The game is set to tipoff at 7:30 p.m.
LIBERTY —The Sayre Redskins went down to the wire against the NP-Liberty Mounties and pulled off an overtime victory on the road behind 18 points from Jackson Hubbard to win 52-51.
Sayre used a big second frame of 19 points led by Zack Garrity netting six points to take a 28-22 lead at the break.
They continued to extend their lead in the third with a 16-9 advantage, but Liberty rallied back in the fourth and held Sayre to just five points to force overtime.
In the overtime period, Sayre and Liberty battled, but Hubbard would play closer and net all five of the Redskin points to come away with the win.
Hubbard led the Redskins with 18, while Garrity netted 14, Zach Senese added six, Nick Pellicano recorded five, while both Hudson Trump and Will Kelsey scored four apiece.
Sayre’s next contest is at home against Canton on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
