TIOGA JUNCTION — Wyalusing senior Blake Morningstar exploded for a career-high 48 points as the Rams cruised to a 76-29 win over host Williamson on Tuesday.
Morningstar also grabbed 14 rebounds on the night — including his 500th career board in the victory.
Trehnon Hugo finished with 13 points and both Parker Petlock and Zibiah Walton added three in the win.
Also for Wyalusing, Brody Fuhrey, Nick Vanderpool, Ken Mapes and Will McBride all scored two points, while Thomas Oliver added one.
Wyalusing visits Northeast Bradford on Thursday.
Towanda 60, NP-Liberty 48
LIBERTY — The Towanda boys snapped a two-game losing streak with a big road win on Tuesday.
Towanda, which hit 10 three-pointers in the win, was led by Logan Lambert with 18 points — with all of his points coming from the long ball.
Elias Shrawder added 12 points, including three shots from deep, and Teagan Irish chipped in eight points.
Also for Towanda, Jack Tavani, Jack Wheaton and Justin Schoonover all scored six points in the victory.
Towanda will visit Williamson on Thursday.
WESTFIELD — Justice Chimics scored 15 points and had four assists to lead a balanced scoring effort for the Trojans in the win over Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday.
Lincoln Chimics added 13 points for Troy, which also got 11 points from Colin Loveland and 10 from Trevon Teribury.
Evan Woodward finished with nine points and three assists, while Lance Heasley had eight points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Jack Burbage finished with seven points, four rebounds, three assists and six steals. Jackson Taylor had four points, nine assists and six steals, and Joe Frye added three points in the win.
Troy will visit North Penn-Liberty on Thursday.
CANTON — The Canton Warriors would struggle in the second half as they fell to Wellsboro 51-34 on Tuesday night.
Weston Bellows led Canton with 13 points.
Canton would also get 11 points from Austin Allen, while Ben Fitch added eight points and Kyle Kapichok chipped in two.
Peyton McClure led Wellsboro with 23 points.
Canton will host North Penn-Mansfield on Thursday.
