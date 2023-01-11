High School Roundup: NEB girls roll over CV

ROME — The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers girls’ basketball team rolled past Cowanesque Valley at home on Tuesday in a 59-24 blowout.
The NEB defense and offense were clicking throughout, netting 10 or more points in all but the final quarter and holding CV to under 10 in every frame with the highest output being eight.
NEB had two players in double-figures in the win, with Kayleigh Thoman netting 15 points and Katie O’Connor adding 12.
Alena Beebe knocked down three triples for nine points, Lani Thomas added nine points, Leah Beebe netted five points, Lillie Maynard scored three points, while Anna Towner, Becca Vandermark, and Abby O’Connor all chipped in two points.
The Lady Panthers now sit at 8-2 atop the NTL Small School Division standings and will face off NP-Liberty tomorrow at 7 p.m. on the road.
Wyalusing 60, Williamson 57
WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Lady Rams basketball team picked up a narrow victory over Williamson on Tuesday, powered by six three-pointers from Chloe Bennett — setting the new school record.
Wyalusing had a big offensive night in the win, with two players in double digits on the night, with Bennett headlining the group with 24 points and two steals on her hot shooting night.
Layla Botts also poured in 20 on the night, dished out five assists, grabbed two steals, and added two blocks.
Rachel Wilson added eight points with two assists, Elana Jennings notched six points with seven boards, two assists, and one steal, and Yolanda Torres chipped in two points with three boards.
Sydney Friedlander also added two rebounds and two steals.
The now 5-5 Wyalusing Lady Rams will face off against Wellsboro tomorrow at home at 7:30 p.m.
TROY — The Troy girls’ basketball team picked up their seventh win of the year on Tuesday in a 41-21 victory over Wellsboro.
Alyssa Parks was able to help propel her team to a win — netting 18 of her teams’ 41 and leading all scorers.
Troy was able to bounce out to a fast 20-8 lead in the first two quarters and continued to dominate with a 21-13 advantage in the second half to pick up the win.
With the game still in striking distance for Wellsboro, Parks put it out of reach in the third where she netted 11 points.
Along with her 18 points, Parks added six boards, while Makenna Matthews added eight points.
Rachel Kingsley added six points with seven boards, Kailyn Sterling netted six points with three boards, and Katie Lackey scored four points with three rebounds.
Makenna Matthews netted three points, and both Ella VanNoy and Madelyn Seeley also scored two points.
The 7-2 Lady Trojans face Towanda in their next contest on Thursday on the road at 7:30 p.m. between the top two teams in the NTL Large School division.
