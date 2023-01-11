High School Roundup: NEB girls roll over CV

Northeast Bradford’s Kayleigh Thoman takes a shot during Tuesday’s game.

 Photo Provided

ROME — The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers girls’ basketball team rolled past Cowanesque Valley at home on Tuesday in a 59-24 blowout.

The NEB defense and offense were clicking throughout, netting 10 or more points in all but the final quarter and holding CV to under 10 in every frame with the highest output being eight.