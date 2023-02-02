High School Roundup: NEB pulls away from Sayre

Northeast Bradford’s Kayleigh Thoman puts up a shot during Wednesday’s game at Sayre.

 Review Photo/DAVID ALLIGER

SAYRE — The Sayre girls basketball team was able to hang with Northeast Bradford for most of the first half on Wednesday night, but in the end the visiting Lady Panthers were too much for the Lady Redskins in a 51-19 victory.

NEB was up 17-14 with less than a minute to go in the first half, but four straight turnovers by the Lady Redskins would allow the Panthers to take a 10-point lead into the halftime break.