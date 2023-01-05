High School Roundup: NP-Liberty holds off Sayre

Sayre’s Rylee Lantz looks to put up a shot against North Penn-Liberty on Wednesday.

 Review Photo/DAVID ALLIGER

SAYRE — The Sayre girls basketball squad battled back twice from double digit deficits, but the Lady Redskins were unable to complete the comeback as they dropped a hard-fought 40-33 decision to visiting North Penn-Liberty on Wednesday.

The Lady Redskins had the Liberty lead cut to three points at 36-33 with under three minutes to go, but they couldn’t get any shots to go late as the visiting Mounties made some free throws to secure the win.