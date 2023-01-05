High School Roundup: NP-Liberty holds off Sayre

SAYRE — The Sayre girls basketball squad battled back twice from double digit deficits, but the Lady Redskins were unable to complete the comeback as they dropped a hard-fought 40-33 decision to visiting North Penn-Liberty on Wednesday.
The Lady Redskins had the Liberty lead cut to three points at 36-33 with under three minutes to go, but they couldn’t get any shots to go late as the visiting Mounties made some free throws to secure the win.
“We are getting there,” said Sayre coach Bob Fauver. “Two different times we were down 10 and we fought back ... We battled all night so that was encouraging.”
Sayre (0-9) was led by Kaitlyn Sutton with 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Meghan Flynn added five points, while Riley Lantz grabbed 10 rebounds and Gabby Shaw hauled in seven boards.
Elizabeth Ritchie led Liberty with 10 points, and both Jacklyn Nelson and Haley Litzelman scored eight points in the win.
Sayre will visit Northwest on Friday.
ATHENS — The visiting Troy Lady Trojans outscored Athens 28-10 in the middle quarters as they cruised to a key NTL Large School victory on Wednesday.
Athens led 10-9 after the opening frame, but Troy went on a 13-4 run in the second to take a 22-14 lead at the break.
In the third quarter, the Lady Trojans outscored Athens 15-6 to take control and they never looked back.
The Lady Trojans were led by Kailyn Sterling with 14 points and Katie Lackey with 12 points.
Also for Troy, Alyssa Parks scored nine points, Rachel Kingsley added seven points and Makenna Matthews finished with five.
Natalee Watson led Athens with seven points and four rebounds.
Emma Bronson chipped in six points and three boards, while Mya Thompson had five points and six rebounds, and both Karlee Bartlow and Addy Wheeler added four points.
Wheeler also had nine rebounds and Bartlow finished with five boards and three assists.
Abby Burgess rounded out the scoring for Athens with three points.
Troy will head to Jersey Shore on Saturday, while Athens is set to host cross-state rival Tioga on Monday.
WESTFIELD — The Canton Lady Warriors basketball team was unable to complete a fourth-quarter rally on Wednesday as they fell to the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians 38-34.
CV gained the edge in the first half behind a strong effort on both sides of the court as they claimed a 19-12 lead at the break.
The Lady Indians’ continued to keep Canton at bay in the third with an 11-10 score in the quarter before the Lady Warriors began to rally.
Kendall Kitchen knocked down two triples and Molly Ward scored four points to help the Lady Warriors win the fourth frame, but it wasn’t enough as they dropped the game 38-34.
Kitchen was the leading scorer for Canton with 10, while both Emmie Tymeson and Molly Ward each scored eight.
Carolyn Thoren added four points, Jazmyn Hickok and Sammy Brackman each notched two.
Canton, now 5-4, will take on Sayre next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. on the road.
MANSFIELD — The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers’ basketball team used a 22-point fourth quarter to bury Mansfield early and never look back as they cruised to a 50-19 victory.
Northeast dominated for the entire game, taking a 33-9 lead at the half and winning each quarter of the game.
Kayleigh Thoman would put up huge numbers in the win, scoring a game-high 26 points and connecting on four triples in the win.
She scored 13 of her 26 in the first-quarter explosion.
Katie O’Connor and Alena Beebe each scored eight, Lani Thomas added four, and both Emma Neuber and Becca Vandermark added two points each.
NEB now sits with a 6-2 record and is scheduled to take on Cowanesque Valley next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at home.
