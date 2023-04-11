LEWISBURG — The Wyalusing Rams fell 5-3 on the road to Lewisburg in non-league baseball action on Saturday.
Wyalusing grabbed a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning, but a three-run rally from the Green Dragons in the bottom half powered Lewisburg to the victory.
Blake Morningstar started the contest on the mound, but exited in the second after suffering an injury in his first at bat of the game. CJ Carr took over, pitching the final five innings and recording four strikeouts.
Trehnon Hugo, Nick Vanderpool Jr., Kenny Mapes, Dante Hatton, Carr and Hunter House all had hits for Wyalusing. House recorded two RBI and Hatton had one.
The Rams will host Troy today at 4:30.
NEW MILFORD — After going down 6-0 early on, NEB couldn’t rally back, falling to Blue Ridge on the road.
The Raiders scored five runs in the bottom of the second, coasting the rest of the way en route to the victory.
NEB broke up the shutout in the fifth, when Josh Stanton drove in Nick Rose and Eli Stanton scored on an error, to cut the lead to 7-2. Two runs would be all the Panthers could muster, as they fell to 2-3 on the season.
Josh Stanton, Dillon Donnelly, Gavin Puza and Eli Stanton recorded hits in the loss. Josh Stanton had the Panthers’ only RBI in the contest.
NEB hosts Canton today at 4:30.
Central Columbia 12, Wyalusing 1
WYALUSING — Central Columbia topped Wyalusing 12-1 in five innings on Saturday.
Leading 4-1 after two innings, the Blue Jays tacked on five runs in the third and three more in the fourth to pull away for good.
Despite the loss, Kylie Pickett led the Lady Rams with two hits, while Sydney Friedlander, Addisyn Bly, Rachel Wilson and Kenda Millard had one hit apiece. Millard collected an RBI for Wyalusing.
Jenelle Johns pitched five innings for the Lady Rams, collecting six strikeouts on the mound.
The Lady Rams host Troy today.
MONTOURSVILLE — The Lady Panthers fell to Montoursville 10-0 in five innings on the road.
Kelsea Moore recorded NEB’s only hit of the contest.
Mahlon Yonkin pitched all five innings for the Warriors, recording 11 strikeouts in the victory while only surrendering the one hit and one walk.
NEB will host Canton today.
