WESTFIELD — The Wyalusing boys basketball team pulled away in the third quarter for a 47-40 win over Cowanesque Valley on Wednesday night.
Blake Morningstar led the Rams with 28 points.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%..
Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 12:48 pm
WESTFIELD — The Wyalusing boys basketball team pulled away in the third quarter for a 47-40 win over Cowanesque Valley on Wednesday night.
Blake Morningstar led the Rams with 28 points.
Wyalusing would get six points each from Parker Petlock and Thomas Oliver.
Nick Vanderpool, Jr. added four points, while Trehnon Huge added two and Zabiah Walton chipped in one.,
CV was led by Fletcher Good with 13 points.
Wyalusing is scheduled to visit Troy on Friday, but Mother Nature could have other plans.
Sullivan County 44, CMVT 32
BLOOMSBURG — The Sullivan County Griffins used 15 points from Riley King to earn a road win at CMVT on Wednesday night.
Trey Higley chipped in eight points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Maddox Bahr and Ben Carpenter each had six points for the Griffins.
Sullivan County would get three points from Derrick Finnegan and two points apiece from Enrico Capriotti, Landon Baldwin and Conner Smithkors.
The Griffins (3-1) will visit Millville on Saturday.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.