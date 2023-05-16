NEW MILFORD —Sayre baseball dropped a heartbreaker on Saturday, falling on the road at Blue Ridge, 7-5, in a non-league game.

The Redskins led 4-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth, before Blue Ridge plated five runs in the bottom half of the inning to grab a 7-4 lead. Sayre got one back in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t muster enough offense late to complete the comeback.