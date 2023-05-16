NEW MILFORD —Sayre baseball dropped a heartbreaker on Saturday, falling on the road at Blue Ridge, 7-5, in a non-league game.
The Redskins led 4-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth, before Blue Ridge plated five runs in the bottom half of the inning to grab a 7-4 lead. Sayre got one back in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t muster enough offense late to complete the comeback.
Karter Green and Will Crossett each had two hits for Sayre, with Crossett hitting a pair of doubles and Green posting a double and triple. Jackson Hubbard, Nick Pellicano, Zack Garrity and Jack Ennis each had a hit apiece.
Green tallied three RBI, while Crossett had two to his credit. Crossett struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings pitched.
Sayre will play Cowanesque Valley today.
Friday
Troy 16, North-Penn Mansfield 5
MANSFIELD — Troy baseball picked up a road win on Friday, defeating North-Penn Mansfield 16-5 in six innings.
The Trojans rattled off seven runs in the top of the sixth, blowing open a 9-5 ball game late to leave with the win early over the hosting Tigers.
Lincoln Chimics had three hits in the win, while Jed Feldmeier, Justice Chimics, Clayton Smith and Kory Schucker each added two.
Camryn Harwick, Camden Allen, Brendan Gilliland and Joseph Frye had one apiece. Lincoln and Justice Chimics each racked up four RBI, while Harwick and Frye each had two. Feldmeier and Allen had one apiece.
Troy will play Towanda today.
Sayre 6, Northeast Bradford 5
SAYRE — Sayre baseball withstood a late rally from Northeast Bradford at home on Friday, hanging on for a 6-5 win over the Panthers.
The Redskins led 5-0 entering the fourth inning, until NEB used a four-run top half to cut the lead to just a run. A late insurance run in the bottom of the fifth put Sayre ahead by two at 6-4, just enough to scrape out the victory.
Zack Garrity led the Redskins offensively with three hits, including a double. Tanner Green had a double along with a single, and Karter Green also notched a double. Kegan Hayford, Mike Griffin, Nick Pellicano and Jack Ennis all had hits for Sayre. Karter Green, Tanner Green, Hayford and Aidan Ennis had an RBI each.
Jackson Hubbard and Karter Green combined for 13 strikeouts on the mound in the win.
For the Panthers, Josh Stanton had a two-hit game, including a double, while Clay Wiggins, Joe Stanton and Nick Rose all had one apiece. Rose added two RBI, while Joe Stanton had one. Kohen Hugo and Wiggins tallied seven combined strikeouts on the mound.
Canton 5, Muncy 2
CANTON — The Canton Warriors picked up their fourth win in a row on Friday, outlasting Muncy at home, 5-2.
The Indians struck first, jumping ahead 1-0 to start the game, before Canton strung together five runs between the bottom of the first and second innings, to grab a lead it would never surrender. The Warriors allowed just three hits, and zero over the final four innings of the game to finish the win at home.
Hayden Ward led offensively with two hits and an RBI, including a double, while Holden Ward also collected a double along with two RBI. Weston Bellows also had a hit for Canton, and Hudson Ward added an RBI.
Hayden Ward struck out seven through four innings, while Bellows struck out three and allowed no hits.
Canton will play Williamson on Tuesday.
Wellsboro 10, Towanda 0
WYSOX — Towanda Baseball was shutout at home by Wellsboro on Friday, losing 10-0.
Dawson Butts and Rylee Sluyter tallied a hit apiece, collecting the only two hits in the contest for The Black Knights.
Towanda will head to Troy on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
North-Penn Liberty 5, Troy 4
LIBERTY — Troy softball nearly pulled off the upset on Friday, losing to North-Penn Liberty 5-4 on the road.
The Trojans led 4-3 following a three-run burst in the top of the fourth, but two runs from Liberty in the bottom of the fifth set the Mounties up for the win.
Madison Palmer led Troy with two hits, while Tyra Williams blasted a home run in the loss. Lauren Ridall, Marlee Stanton, Kali Ayres and Rachel Kingsley added a hit apiece. Williams had two RBI, while Ayres chalked up one.
Troy will play Towanda on Tuesday.
Towanda 10, Wellsboro 0
WYSOX — Towanda softball added its second straight shutout victory on Friday, defeating Wellsboro at home, 10-0 in five innings.
The Black Knights led 5-0 through two innings, and added five more between the fourth and the fifth to complete the 10-0 win.
Shay Greenland struck out 12 in a complete game effort, while allowing just six hits.
Offensively, Brea Overpeck and Brynn Woodruff led with two hits each, and both had doubles. Layla Miller also produced a double, while Aleah Johnson, Brooklyn Evans, Kynlee Kunkle and Caedence Wells had a hit each. Johnson and Evans both had triples. Overpeck led with three RBI, while Johnson added two and Kunkle and Miller had one each.
NEB 20, Sayre 4
SAYRE — Northeast Bradford softball got back in the win column, boat racing past Sayre 20-4 in five innings on the road.
The Panthers led 10-0 through two innings, adding ten more over the final two innings while the Redskins produced just four, as NEB coasted to the win.
Kelsea Moore led NEB with a double and another hit, while Toni Herb, Kiarra DeLancey, Hannah Berger, Mikayla Post and Hailey Buskirk notched two hits apiece. Lillie Poust also chalked up a hit in the win.
DeLancey and Buskirk each had three RBI, while Herb and Moore added two each. Berger, Alexis Corter, Post and Isabelle Kapr had one RBI each for NEB.
For Sayre, Olivia Thompson led with two hits, including a double. Meghan Flynn, Makenna Garrison, Rylee Lantz and Mazlin VanDuzer each added one hit apiece. Lantz had two RBI, while Garrison and Abbie McGaughey each had one.
Wyalusing 3, Athens 1
WYALUSING — Wyalusing softball squeaked out a win at home on Friday, defeating Athens 3-1.
The Rams scored first, jumping ahead 3-0 in the third inning, while they allowed just one total run to grab the win.
Jenelle Johns struck out six in the win, while allowing just two hits. Johns had a double, while Danielle Wilson, Rachel Wilson and London Edwards also added hits. Johns had an RBI for Wyalusing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.