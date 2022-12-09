CANTON — The Troy Lady Trojans girls’ basketball team continued their strong start to the 2022 season with a late shot from Kailyn Sterling who knocked down the game-winner with just 13 seconds left on the clock to top Canton 33-31.
Troy got out to a fast start and took a 9-5 lead after one quarter — but Canton would rally back in the second frame with a 10-2 advantage that saw them take the lead at 15-11 heading into halftime.
Troy chipped away at the lead in the third with an 11-10 advantage before completing their rally in the fourth on Sterling’s shot paired with a strong defensive effort that saw them only give up six points.
Troy was paced by Sterling, who netted a game-high 13 points to go with two blocks and the game-winner, while Katie Lackey also added double-digit scoring with 10 points and two blocks.
Alyssa Parks added six points and four steals, while Rachel Kingsley had two points and eight rebounds.
Canton’s top scorer was Carolyn Thoren, with 12 points, while Kendall Kitchen scored nine.
Emmie Tymeson added six points, and Jazyana Hickes notched four.
Canton and Troy are both back in action next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., with Troy hosting Sayre and Canton taking on Towanda on the road.
Wyalusing 50, NP-Liberty 44
LIBERTY — The Wyalusing Lady Rams basketball team outlasted NP-Liberty in a close finish on the back of a 26-point night for Layla Botts to capture a 50-44 win.
The win marks the first for new Wyalusing head coach Nick Reynolds.
Wyalusing got off to a hot start and outscored Liberty 31-15 in the first half, with Botts scoring 14 of those points.
But Liberty rallied in the next two frames, scoring 29 second-half points to keep things close, but Botts once again came up big and scored 10 points in the final frame and knocked down 6 of 10 free throws to help her team pick up the win.
She would finish 13 of 18 from the free throw line on the night.
Rachel Wilson also added seven points, while Olivia Leichliter scored six.
Chloe Bennet knocked down a three-pointer, and both Sydney Friedlander and Treanna Nickeson scored two points.
Wyalusing is now 1-1 and will be back on the court at home on Saturday when they host the Sayre Redskins at 1 p.m.
Athens 47, NP-Mansfield 20
MANSFIELD — The Athens Lady Wildcats basketball team picked up a road win in Mansfield by a score of 47-20 on the back of a stout defensive performance.
Athens held Mansfield to under 10 points in every quarter — and used the first-quarter blitz to take an early lead and never look back.
Athens used a 15-5 advantage in the first quarter and a 29-9 lead into the half with Addy Wheeler burying four triples to help her team get off to a good start.
Athens continued to excel in the second half with an 18-11 scoring advantage to cruise to their third win of the year.
The Lady Wildcats received a big shooting night from Wheeler, who led both teams in scoring with 15 and scored all her points on five three-pointers on just 10 attempts.
She also recorded five rebounds, three steals, and five assists.
Karlee Bartlow was also in double-figures scoring 11 points and hitting two three-pointers, while Emma Bronson added eight points and five rebounds.
Natalee Watson scored seven points, Sara Bronson scored two, Kendral Merril added three, and Mya Thompson scored one point and hauled in four rebounds.
Athens (3-2) will play NP-Liberty at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Elk Lake 42, Sayre 16
SAYRE — The Sayre girls basketball team dropped to 0-2 with a 42-16 loss to visiting Elk Lake on Thursday evening.
Sayre kept things close in the early goings — trailing just 6-2 after the first quarter.
Elk Lake would use a 12-0 run to put separation between the two in the second.
The Lady Redskins were pressured early and often, which led to 37 turnovers.
Sayre was led by Gabby Shaw, who finished the night with seven points and three rebounds, while Kaitlyn Sutton added four points.
Rylee Lantz was the top Lady Redskins rebounder with four, and Meghan Flynn added three rebounds.
Sayre’s next contest is Saturday when they visit Wyalusing for a 1 p.m. start.
Boys Basketball
Troy 81, NEB 53
TROY — The Troy Trojans rolled to a win over visiting Northeast Bradford on Wednesday night.
Jack Burbage led the way as he finished with nine points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a great all-around performance.
Justice Chimics finished with 22 points — including 18 in the first half — and added four assists and two steals.
Also for Troy, Colin Loveland added 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Evan Woodward finished with 11 points, four steals and two assists.
Lincoln Chimics chipped in 11 points, four assists and two steals, while Lance Heasley had six points, 10 rebounds and a pair of assists.
Northeast Bradford was led by Josh Stanton with 17 points. Cayden McPherson finished with 12 points, while Dillon Donnelly added 11 and Brayden Miller chipped in five points in the loss.
