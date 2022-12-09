CANTON — The Troy Lady Trojans girls’ basketball team continued their strong start to the 2022 season with a late shot from Kailyn Sterling who knocked down the game-winner with just 13 seconds left on the clock to top Canton 33-31.

Troy got out to a fast start and took a 9-5 lead after one quarter — but Canton would rally back in the second frame with a 10-2 advantage that saw them take the lead at 15-11 heading into halftime.