Updated: January 22, 2023 @ 12:18 am
TOWANDA — Towanda jumped out to a 24-3 lead over North Penn-Mansfield on Friday night and cruised to a 51-27 win from there.
Paige Manchester led the way for the Lady Black Knights with 20 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Brynn Woodruff finished with seven points and four rebounds, while Bella Hurley had six points and five steals and Gracie Schoonover chipped in six points, five boards and three blocks.
Also for Towanda, Eliza Fowler had five points and Aziza Ismailova added three points. Tae-Lynn Brabant and Melody Hakes each had two points in the win.
Towanda will visit Northeast Bradford in a big NTL showdown on Wednesday.
NP-Liberty 54, Troy 48
TROY — The Troy Lady Trojans couldn't overcome a slow start as they fell to Liberty on Friday.
Liberty outscored Troy 32-21 in the opening half and held on for the win from there.
Katie Lackey led Troy with 11 points and three steals, while Alyssa Parks finished with 10 points and Kailyn Sterling added nine points and a pair of steals.
MaKenna Matthews had six points and Rachel Kingsley finished with 14 rebounds, three points and two steals.
Also for Troy, Gloria Andrew added seven points and three steals, and Kendall Allen had two points.
Troy will visit Wyalusing on Monday.
Boys Basketball
NP-Mansfield 54, Canton 29
CANTON — The Canton Warriors got off to a slow start on Friday night and they never recovered as they fell to Mansfield.
Canton only had nine points in the opening half as Mansfield jumped out to a 23-point lead.
Kyle Kapichok led Canton with nine points and five rebounds. Ben Fitch added eight points and four assists, while Weston Bellows chipped in five points, six boards and two steals.
Also for Canton, Hunter Brackman and Austin Allen had three points each.
St. John Neumann 78, Sullivan County 65
LAPORTE — Sullivan County tried to rally from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but the Griffins came up short against Neumann on Friday.
Davion Hill put up 32 points through three quarters for Neumann before fouling out and giving Sullivan County an opportunity.
The Griffins scored 25 in the fourth, but it wasn't enough to close the gap.
Sullivan was led by Riley King with 24 points. Trey Higley finished with 18 points and Ben Carpenter added 16.
Derrick Finnegan chipped in five points and Landon Baldwin scored two.
Sullivan will visit Montgomery on Tuesday.
