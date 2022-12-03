High School Roundup: Towanda girls fall to Loyalsock in opener

Towanda’s Brynn Woodruff fires a shot during Friday’s game against Loyalsock.

 Review Photo/PAT McDONALD

TOWANDA — In a rematch of last year’s District IV championship game, the Towanda girls basketball team welcomed in Loyalsock in the season-opener for both teams on Friday night.

In the end, it would once again be the Lancers taking the win, this time a 44-29 victory over the Lady Black Knights.