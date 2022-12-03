High School Roundup: Towanda girls fall to Loyalsock in opener

TOWANDA — In a rematch of last year’s District IV championship game, the Towanda girls basketball team welcomed in Loyalsock in the season-opener for both teams on Friday night.
In the end, it would once again be the Lancers taking the win, this time a 44-29 victory over the Lady Black Knights.
Loyalsock held a slim 23-18 lead at halftime, but the second half would be all Lancers as they pulled away for the win.
Towanda coach Rob Gentile was happy with his team’s effort and believes challenging his girls during the regular season will only help them in the end.
“We love it. You can’t beat (playing) that type of competition. I think it’s a good test for us to see where we’re at. We’re playing without a key piece, but there’s no excuses. Our kids really battled. We just have to put the ball in the basket. You can’t score 29 points and expect to beat a team like that,” said Gentile, who expects center Gracie Schoonover to be back in the lineup in the near future.
“The effort was there (tonight). If we play like that, we’re going to be where we want to be and need to be. I just told them, we would rather play competition like this all the time. That’s why we built this non-league schedule.”
Senior Paige Manchester led the Lady Knights with 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks.
Brynn Woodruff added 11 points and five rebounds, while Aziza Ismailova finished with six points and four rebounds.
Towanda will visit Sayre on Tuesday.
Johnson City 55, Athens 37
JOHNSON CITY — The Athens girls basketball team dropped its season opener at the Johnson City Tip-Off Tournament on Friday night.
The Lady Wildcats would fall to host Johnson City by a 55-37 score.
Athens featured a balanced scoring attack with Mya Thompson leading the way with 10 points.
Karlee Bartlow finished with nine points, while Addy Wheeler chipped in eight points in the loss.
Also for Athens, Emma Bronson added three points and both Sara Bronson and Kendra Merill scored two points.
Athens will play in the consolation game at 11:45 a.m. today at Johnson City High School.
Boys
Troy 80, Benton 29
The Troy Trojans opened their 2022 campaign with a blowout win over Benton on Friday night.
Evan Woodward led the way for Troy with 22 points, three assists and three rebounds.
Justice Chimics chipped in 16 points, two steals and two assists, while Lance Heasley added 12 points and seven rebounds in the win.
Troy got a strong all-around game from Jack Burbage, who finished with eight points, 13 rebounds and four assists.
Lincoln Chimics added eight points, two assists and two steals in the victory.
Troy will host Northeast Bradford on Wednesday.
Sayre 44, Susquehanna 39
First-year Sayre head coach Jon Ward didn’t have to wait long to get his first-ever varsity coaching win as the Redskins secured a five-point victory in their season-opener on Friday night.
Jackson Hubbard led the Redskins with 22 points, seven rebounds, three steals and one block.
Nick Pellicano added 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Redskins, who also got seven points and six rebounds from freshman Karter Green.
Hudson Trump would have a huge game on the boards as he grabbed 12 rebounds in the victory.
Also for the Redskins, senior Will Trump hauled in six rebounds and classmate Zack Garrity had three points and four steals.
The Redskins will hit the court again today when they face Blue Ridge in the second day of action at the Bradford-Susquehanna Counties Challenge. Their game is set for a 4 p.m. start.
