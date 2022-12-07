SAYRE — The Towanda Lady Black Knights picked up their first win of the year on Tuesday as they rolled to a 37-13 victory over the Sayre Lady Redskins in an NTL girls basketball clash.
Towanda was paced by a game-high 14 points from Paige Manchester, who knocked down two triples on the night.
Eliza Fowler also hit two triples on her way to an eight points outing for the Lady Black Knights.
Sayre was led by Rylee Lantz, who netted four points, and Lizzy Shaw, who added three.
The now 1-1 Towanda team will be back in action next week on Tuesday when they host the Canton Warriors at 7:30 p.m.
Sayre’s next contest is on Thursday at home against Elk Lake at 7:30 p.m.
Troy 41, NEB 32
ROME — The Troy Lady Trojans basketball team picked a road win to open their season as they topped the Northeast Lady Panthers 41-32.
The Lady Trojans used a 16-point second quarter to pull away from NEB and then held the Lady Panthers to just 15 points in the second half to secure the win.
Troy’s top scorer was Alyssa Parks, who scored 12 points in the effort.
Rachel Kingsley also hit double-digits in the Lady Trojan win with 10 points, while Katie Lackey scored nine, Kailyn Sterling notched four, and Makenna Mathews, Ella VanNoy, and Kendall Allen all added two points.
Northeast was led by Alena Beebe, who netted a game-high 15 points, while Kayleigh Thoman scored eight points, Emma Neuber added five, and Leah Beebe scored four.
Troy is back on the court on Thursday when they travel to Canton on Thursday, with a game time of 7:30 p.m.
NEB is also back in action on Thursday when they host Williamson at 7:30 p.m.
Athens 54, Cowanesque Valley 23
WESTFIELD — The Athens Lady Wildcats basketball team picked up a big win over the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians by a score of 54-23.
Athens used a huge 23-point first quarter to take an early 23-12 advantage and never looked back throughout.
The win was No. 325 in the legendary career of Athens coach Brian Miller.
Athens had three double-digit scorers in the effort, with Addy Wheeler pouring in a game-high 16 points and knocking down two three-pointers.
She scored 13 of those points in the first-quarter blitz.
Emma Bronson added 12 points, Karlee Bartlow scored 10, and Natalee Watson netted eight.
Both Sara Bronson and Kendra Merrill chipped in two points.
The now 2-2 Lady Wildcats will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to take on the NP-Mansfield Lady Tigers at 7:30 p.m.
Canton 52, Wyalusing 48
CANTON — The Canton Lady Warriors picked up a hard-fought 52-48 win over visiting Wyalusing on Tuesday.
Canton led 23-18 at the half and took a 36-32 advantage into the fourth quarter before holding on for the win.
The Warriors were led by Molly Ward with 17 points. Emmie Tymeson finished with 12 points, while Kendall Kitchen added 11 and Carolyn Thoren chipped in 10 in the win.
Layla Botts led Wyalusing with 20 points, five rebounds and three steals, while Rachel Wilson added 12 points and six boards.
Also for the Lady Rams, Olivia Leichliter grabbed 11 rebounds to go along with eight points, and Elana Jennings had six points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Wrestling
Wellsboro 51, Sayre 12
WELLSBORO— The Sayre wrestling team opened their season with a loss against Wellsboro by a score of 51-12.
Sayre and Wellsboro wrestled just six matches, with Sayre getting wins from Connor Garrison and Damion Barrett, both by pins.
Garrison pinned Gavyn Jelliff in 1:58 at 121 pounds, while Barrett decked Alyssa Chilson in just 43 seconds at 133 pounds.
Sayre will host Williamson next Tuesday.
