High School Roundup: Towanda girls top Liberty

TOWANDA — The Towanda girls basketball team picked up a 44-29 win over visiting North Penn-Liberty on Wednesday night.
Paige Manchester led Towanda with a double-double as she scored 18 points and hauled in 11 rebounds. She also had four steals in the win.
The Knights also got a double-double out of Brynn Woodruff, who had 14 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.
Towanda would get seven points, eight boards and five blocks from Gracie Schoonover, while Bella Hurley added three points and three steals.
CANTON — A tough second quarter would doom the host Canton Lady Warriors in a loss to Wellsboro on Wednesday.
Wellsboro outscored Canton 16-4 in the second to take control of the game.
Carolyn Thoren led Canton with 15 points, four rebounds and two blocks.
Emmie Tymeson finished with 13 points and five steals, and Molly Ward had 13 rebounds, five assists, three points and three steals.
