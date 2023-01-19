High School Roundup: Towanda girls top Liberty

Towanda’s Brynn Woodruff is fouled as she goes up for a shot against Liberty on Wednesday.

 Review Photo/PAT MCDONALD

TOWANDA — The Towanda girls basketball team picked up a 44-29 win over visiting North Penn-Liberty on Wednesday night.

Paige Manchester led Towanda with a double-double as she scored 18 points and hauled in 11 rebounds. She also had four steals in the win.