High School Roundup: Trojans' rally comes up short vs. NP-Mansfield

Troy’s Evan Woodward goes up for a shot during Wednesday’s game against North Penn-Mansfield.

 Photo Provided

TROY — The Troy Trojans rallied late in their home contest on Wednesday night against the NP-Mansfield Tigers basketball team — but fell just short by a score of 43-40.

A slow start for Troy put them down early, as the Trojans were outscored 12-2 in the first quarter.