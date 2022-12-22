High School Roundup: Trojans' rally comes up short vs. NP-Mansfield

TROY — The Troy Trojans rallied late in their home contest on Wednesday night against the NP-Mansfield Tigers basketball team — but fell just short by a score of 43-40.
A slow start for Troy put them down early, as the Trojans were outscored 12-2 in the first quarter.
They chipped away at the lead in the second but found themselves down 20-13 at the half.
Mansfield used a big third to extend their lead to 35-24 heading into the fourth.
Troy came alive from three in the final quarter and hit three of their four triples in the game and poured in 16 points — but ultimately fell short by three points by a score of 43-40.
“These guys fought, I thought we fought the entire game,” Troy Coach Bob Woodward said. “Things didn’t necessarily go the way we wanted them to in the beginning. We never gave up, and we were diving on the floor and hustling, and that’s ultimately our goal.”
Jack Burbage led the Trojans in scoring and netted 12 points as he connected on two three-pointers, and added seven rebounds and one steal.
Evan Woodward also cracked double-digits with 11 points on the night with two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block.
Colin Loveland notched five points and five rebounds, Jackson Taylor scored five points with three assists and two steals, Lance Heasley added four points and four rebounds, Justice Chimics scored two points with three assists and two steals, and Lincoln Chimics chipped in one point, and two assists.
“When you play a quality opponent like that, you learn a heck of a lot no matter if you win or lose,” Woodward said. “That’s the way we’re going to look at it.”
The now 3-2 Trojans will look to bounce back at the Shamokin Tournament next Tuesday when they play Southern Columbia in the first round.
“We’re just going to prepare here over the holidays,” Coach Woodward said. “We got some great competition coming up, and we’re excited about that to keep battling.”
Wellsboro 60, Towanda 28
WELLSBORO— The Towanda Black Knights fell on the road against Wellsboro by a score of 60-28.
Wellsboro dominated the first three quarters — winning all by at least seven points and bolstering their lead to 56-21.
Towanda won the fourth 7-4, but it was too little too late as they fell by 32 points.
Grady Flynn led the Black Knights in scoring with 11 points and two threes but was the only Towanda player in double-figures.
Logan Lambert scored five points, Justin Schoonover notched four, and Will Shrawder, Jack Tavani, Connor Barnes, and Jack Wheaton all chipped in two points.
Wellsboro was paced by Cam Brought with 19 and Conner Adams with 17.
Towanda is back on the floor next Tuesday when they host Athens in the Valley Christmas Tournament.
NP-Liberty 47, Canton 36
CANTON —A fast start led the NP-Liberty Mounties to a win over Canton by a score of 47-36.
Canton scored single digits in each of the three-quarters of play, and Liberty built a 31-20 heading into the fourth.
Canton’s offense started to get things going in the final quarter, netting 16 points, but Liberty matched their performance to close the game out with the win.
Canton had two players reach double-figures in the loss — with Weston Bellows scoring 12 points and Ben Fitch netting 10.
Kyle Kapichok scored eight points, while Hunter Brackman, Austin Allen, and Talin Williams added two in the loss.
The Warriors, now 1-4, will play Northeast Bradford at home next Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
