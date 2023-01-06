ROME — The Troy wrestling team took down Northeast Bradford in an NTL match by a score of 63-12 — with six wins by fall, one match by deicison and three by forfeit.
For Troy, three Trojans picked up forfeits, with Jacob Hinman (152), Rylan Breidt (160) and Wilder Koch (127) all going unopposed on the night.
Winning by fall for Troy were William Steele (172), Kael Millard (189), Mason Woodward (215), Kenyon Slater (133), Carter Austin (139) and Peyton Bellows (145).
Konner Kerr (107) picked up a 7-0 decision over Mason Alexander to round out the winners for the Troy squad.
Northeast Bradford won a pair of matches with Kamden Ricci accepting a forfeit at 285 and Hunter Comstock picking up a pin at 127.
The Trojans now sit with a team record of 3-1 and take on NP-Liberty next Tuesday at 7 p.m. on the road. NEB will compete in the South Williamsport Tournament this weekend.
Athens 39, NP-Liberty 31
ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats took advantage of four pins on their way to a hard-fought 39-31 win over visiting North Penn-Liberty in an NTL wrestling clash on Thursday.
Liberty opened things up with a forfeit win at 107 before Athens’ Mason Vanderpool recorded an 11-7 decision over Brayden Pequignot at 114 pounds to cut the Liberty lead to 6-3.
Athens’ Karson Sipley scored a second-period fall over Trinity Robinson at 121 to put the host Wildcats up 9-6.
A 9-1 major decision for Liberty’s Riley Oakes over Athens’ Dalton Davis at 127 would put the visiting Mounties back in front 10-9.
Athens would go on a three-match winning streak with Cooper Robinson accepting a forfeit at 133 to start things off.
Jake Courtney then recorded a fall over Brock Smith at 139, and Elmo Mallare picked up a pin over Ryan Raupp at 145 to put the Wildcats up 27-10.
A pin for Liberty’s Gabriel Bellows cut the lead to 27-16 before Athens’ Alex Trowbridge accepted a forfeit at 160 to make it 33-16.
Liberty’s Easton Pequignot (172) and Kohen Lehman (189) recorded falls before their teammate George Valentine beat Athens’ Caleb Nason by an 8-1 decision at 215 to cut the Wildcat lead to 33-31 with just the heavyweight bout left.
The Wildcats’ standout heavyweight, Josh Nittinger, put things away as he decked Gaven Roe in the first period to put six more points on the board.
Athens will visit Canton on Tuesday.
Towanda 78, Sayre 0
SAYRE — The visiting Towanda Black Knights won all three contested bouts and accepted 10 forfeits on their way to the blowout victory on Thursday.
On the mat, Towanda’s Wyatt Stranger pinned Sayre’s Layla Bennett at 114 pounds.
At 121 pounds, Anthony Rifenbark picked up a fall over Sayre’s Connor Garrison.
The final bout featured Towanda standout Riley Vanderpool decking Sayre’s Aiden Black early in the first period.
Jace Gunther, Mason Higley, Sawyer Robinson, Audy Vanderpool, Bryghton Yale, Hayden Space, Mateo Perez, Rylee Sluyter, Chase Geurin and Aiden Miller all accepted forfeit wins for Towanda.
Sayre will travel to the Juniata Duals this weekend.
Towanda is set to host its annual Flynn Propane Duals on Saturday. Pool A will feature Towanda, Port Allegany, Berks Catholic and North Penn-Liberty. Pool B has Sullivan County, West Scranton, Western Wayne and Montoursville.
The Black Knights will start their tournament against NTL rival North Penn-Liberty. The first matches will begin at 11 a.m. at Towanda High School.
Canton 55, Williamson 18
TIOGA JUNCTION — The Canton Warriors recorded eight pins on their way to a win over Williamson on Thursday.
Holden Ward (133), Hayden Ward (145), Brenen Taylor (189), Riley Parker (215), Michael Davis (285), Lyle Vermilya (107), Cohen Landis (121) and Carson Rockwell (127) all picked up wins by fall for the Warriors.
Ryland Sakers (139) earned a win by decision, while Hudson Ward (152) was a winner by major decision.
Wednesday
Canton 64, Wellsboro 6
The host Warriors had eight wrestlers earn wins by fall as they cruised to a win over Wellsboro on Wednesday.
Carson Rockwell (127), Holden Ward (133), Ryland Sakers (139), Hayden Ward (145), Hudson Ward (152), Aydin Holcomb (160), Brenen Taylor (172) and Michael Davis (215) all picked up pins for Canton.
Canton also got a major decision from Lyle Vermilya at 114, while Cohen Landis (121) won by injury default and Riley Parker (189) accepted a forfeit.
Wellsboro’s Jacob Thurstin accepted a forfeit at 285 pounds and there was no match at 107 pounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.