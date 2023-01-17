TROY — The Troy girls basketball team dropped a 52-41 decision to visiting Shamokin on Monday night.
Troy led 21-18 at halftime, but Shamokin went on an 18-7 run in the third to take control.
Updated: January 17, 2023 @ 9:33 pm
Kailyn Sterling led the Lady Trojans with 11 points and six rebounds.
Katie Lackey added nine points and Alyssa Parks finished with eight points.
Also for Troy, Rachel Kingsley had six points and nine rebounds.
Northwest 59, Wyalusing 23
SHICKSHINNY — The Wyalusing Lady Rams held a lead in the first half, but a 33-0 run from Northwest in the middle of Monday’s game was the difference.
Wyalusing was led by Layla Botts with nine points.
Chloe Bennett finished with five points, while Elana Jennings added four and Alyssa Sterling and Alissa Baldwin both had two.
Williamsport 48, Towanda 34
WILLIAMSPORT — The Towanda Lady Black Knights would get a season-high 15 points from Bella Hurley but it wasn’t enough as they fell on the road at Williamsport on Monday.
Hurley also had seven rebounds to go along with her 15 points.
Pagie Manchester added 12 points and seven board for Towanda, which also got four points and six rebounds from Gracie Schoonover.
Brynn Woodruff chipped in three points and five rebounds in the loss.
Canton 17, Montgomery 11
MONTGOMERY — In a low-scoring affair, the Canton Lady Warriors picked up a non-league win on Monday.
Carolyn Thoren led the way for Canton with 11 points.
Molly Ward finished with four points and Jazmyn Hickok had two points in the win.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
