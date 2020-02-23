WILLIAMSPORT- 14 area wrestlers have advanced to the Northeast Regional Tournament after finishing in the top five in their respective weights at the District IV Tournament in Williamsport on Saturday. Canton finished with the most wrestlers to qualify for the next step to the state tournament with five. The Warriors also finished sixth in team points with 89.
Despite having a reigning state champion wrestling, Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley was the highest local finisher, securing gold at 145 pounds.
Higley shocked local wrestling fans two years ago when he became the first Sullivan County wrestler to ever place at the PIAA State Tournament as a freshman. After a disappointing end to last year’s postseason, Higley has bounced back with an undefeated record coming into the District IV tournament. The North Sectional champ won by tech fall, 21-4, in 4:58, over Shamokin’s Wolfgang Pearson in the quarterfinals then won a narrow decision, 9-7, over Central Section Champ Mario Barberio of Muncy to reach the finals.
In the finals, Higley faced off with Midd-West’s Avery Basset, the top seed in the tournament and one of the favorites for the state title this year, and prevailed, 8-4.
“It’s a great accomplishment, hopefully I’ll do better than last year,” Higley said after the match, referring to his lackluster postseason performance last year. Going into the match, Higley said that he wasn’t that comfortable wrestling Basset due to his length.
“He could grab on, especially with me I’m really short… as the match went on I felt more and more comfortable, I was quicker, but that just comes from drilling and things like that.”
The longer the match went on, the more Higley looked ready for Basset’s shots and attacks. Higley countered multiple Basset attempts into scrambles where Higley would come out on top after a flurry of tumbles.
“It’s all about keeping everything elevated. I mean there are times where your head will get down because of all of the force. But you just have to get height with everything. Once you get height you tend to win because your hips and everything are higher and they’re trying to hold on close to the mat. You can extend,” Higley remarked.
The area had three other wrestlers in the finals of the D4 tournament, all of which took second.
Athens Gavin Bradley was one of the most dominant NTL wrestlers at the District IV tournament. The Wildcat sophomore earned a top seed in the tournament after winning the North Sectional Tournament last week and proceeded to pin Southern Columbia’s Brady Freese in just 51 seconds in the quarterfinals and then defeated Midd-West’s Conner Heckman, 14-9, in the semi-finals. In the finals, Bradley then faced off with Muncy freshman Scott Johnson.
Bradley was caught off guard and was taken down by Johnson early in the first period, but then found his groove later in the second period and was able to take down Johnson twice, once with an inside single and once with a front headlock snap down. Bradley seemed in control of the match with a 4-3 lead in the third period, but with less than 20 seconds left in the match he slid too high on top of Johnson and the Muncy freshman was able to slowly slip out of Bradley’s grasps and recover his hips just as time expired to clinch the 5-4 win and District IV title.
“I just got to keep on working and improving everyday, I’m just trying to advance and that’s what I did,” Bradley said after the match.
“I’m really excited, really excited,” he said of a potential rematch next week at the Northeast Regional tournament. “I just need to get to my stuff and keep working.”
At 152 pounds, Wyalusing’s Logan Newton walked his way to the finals with two decision wins after receiving an opening round bye. The North Section champ defeated Shamokin’s Maximus Madden, 10-4, in the quarterfinals, then topped second seeded Troy Johnson of Central Columbia, 12-6, in the semifinals to reach the finals.
Newton took second place in the tournament after being defeated by fall at 1:35 by Southern Columbia’s Wesley Barnes, the top seed in the bracket.
“It’s a better path,” Newton said of taking second place this year compared to placing fifth in the tournament last year. “I’m not going to have to face the number one seed anymore… One of my biggest fears this year was getting fifth again and not reaching my potential as a state qualifier, but this feels pretty good.”
Canton’s 195 pounder Garrett Storch carried his momentum from last weeks North Sectional Tournament win to Williamsport over the weekend. The Canton grappler edged out Mt. Carmel’s Damon Backes, 7-1, in the quarterfinals then advanced to the finals with a high scoring one point decision over Line Mountain’s Dominick Bridi, 14-13. But Storch would have a whole new animal to tackle in the finals in Southern Columbia’s undefeated Gaige Garcia.
Garcia made quick work of Storch, putting him on his back almost immediately and then pinning him with a deep half nelson at 55 seconds after Storch took blood time in the first period.
“I knew Garcia would be a real hard match for me but, you know, Lyle (Wesneski) takes us to tough competition and it just sets us up for this,” Storch remarked after the tournament. “That’s the biggest reason why I got here and went to the finals is because I faced that hard competition. It was tough but I’ll come back next week and I got to be even more sharp than I was this week, get things done and go to states.”
Canton was the most successful NTL wrestling team this year, advancing deep into the District IV Team Duals. Storch said that the extra wrestling, especially against good competition helps Canton wrestlers even more in the individual postseason.
“We’re more united as a team, we cheer for each other more than we have in the past. Someone’s wrestling on this mat, someone else is on that mat- they’re all there and cheering you on. It definitely boosts your self-confidence.”
Troy’s Sheldon Seymour, despite not losing a match since his sophomore season and winning the state championship last year, was seeded second behind Southern Columbia’s Kole Briscoe in the 120 pound bracket. The Trojan senior started the tournament off strong with a 1:19 pin over Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech’s Colton Eckroth in the quarterfinals. Then, Seymour met Benton’s Gable Strickland in the semi finals. Strickland, who has only lost one match this year to another reigning PIAA state champion, was able to use his length to turn the stockier Seymour for three back points in the second period which would be the difference maker in the 8-5 match. The loss is Seymour’s first since he took fourth place in the 2018 PIAA State Tournament at 106 pounds.
Troy’s only state champion then took on Line Mountain’s Blake Wirt for third place and regained his form, tech falling the Line Mountain senior 24-8 in 4:48.
“You got to take things the way they are and make some adjustments for next week and come back ready to compete,” Seymour said after being awarded the bronze.
“The goal is to advance,” Seymour said about a possible rematch with Strickland in next week’s tournament. “If it happens it happens, if it doesn’t it doesn’t… Everyone has different styles and styles are going to clash so we’re just going to see what happens.”
Canton’s Hayden Ward had one of the most peculiar District IV tournaments in recent memory. The Canton freshman received a bye in the opening round, then received a medical forfeit from Montoursville’s James Batkowski in the quarterfinals to advance to the semi finals.
Ward’s only loss of the tournament was also his first match wrestled in the semifinals against Milton’s Kyler Crawford. Ward fell by fall at 3:58.
In the consolations, Ward defeated Wyalusing’s Skyler Manahan, 10-2, to advance to the third place match where he would receive another forfeit from Warrior Run’s Noah Hunt to take bronze.
Canton’s Timmy Ward bounced back well in his first District IV tournament since 2018. The North Section champ handily defeated a formidable opponent in Mt. Carmel’s Shane Weidner, 11-1, in his first match in the quarterfinals on Friday night. On Saturday, Ward fell to Montourville’s Cael Crebs in the semifinals, 12-2. In consolations, Ward defeated Warrior Run’s Samuel Crawford 7-0 to advance to the third place match where he edged Muncy’s Ethan Gush, 3-0.
Wyalusing’s Jackson Chilson, after finishing a surprising second place in the North Sectional tournament, regained some confidence and took third in the District tournament. Chilson won his first bout over Mifflinburg’s Quentin Doane, 5-2, in the quarterfinals, then fell by tech fall to top-seeded Cameron Wood of Montoursville, 15-0, in the semifinals.
In consolation semifinals, Chilson reversed last week’s sectional final and pinned Canton’s Trevor Williams in just 31 seconds to advance to the third place match where he fell 5-3 to Benton’s Zach Poust.
Second seeded heavyweight Dawson Brown rebounded from a disappointing 4-1 quarterfinal loss to Milton’s Nevin Rauch on Friday night to defeat him for third place on Saturday.
After falling into consolations, Brown pinned Towanda’s Aaron Herlt at 1:47, Hughesville’s Caleb Burkhart at 3:31, and Athens’ Keegan Braund at 3:32 to qualify for the third place match where he won by decision, 6-4.
Canton’s Derek Atherton-Ely and Athens’ Alex West both made it out of the 182 pound weight class after West defeated Atherton-Ely 6-2 in a rematch of the North Sectional final for 3rdplace. Atherton-Ely started out the tournament strong with a 12-5 win over Muncy’s Tristan Ditzler in the quarterfinals, but then fell to top-seeded Jacob Freese out of Line Mountain by fall at 4:52. In consolations, Atherton-Ely made quick work of Danville’s Mike Cook, pinning him in just 38 seconds to advance to the third place match.
West also started the tournament strong, beating Cook 8-5 in the quarterfinals before falling to Montoursville’s Dylan Bennett by fall at 1:05. In consolations, West then pinned Ditzler at 3:49 to advance to the third place match.
Canton’s Riley Parker at 138 pounds, Towanda’s Clay Watkins at 195 pounds and Athens Keegan Braund at 285 each won their fifth place matches to earn the right to return to Williamsport next week for the PIAA Northeast Regional tournament. Parker won his first match of the tournament, a 6-3 win over Central Columbia’s Isaac Kester in the quarterfinals, then fell by tech fall, 15-0, 5:09, to top-seeded Clayton Reed of Mifflinburg. In consolations, Parker fell to Line Mountain’s Ian Coller by fall at 2:01 to send him to the fifth place match where he would wrestle Kester for a second time. Parker proved the first win wasn’t a fluke and defeated Kester again, this time 5-1.
Towanda’s Clay Watkins’ fifth place win may have been the biggest crowd pleaser of the night. After winning his preliminary match over Milton’s Nathan Rauch, 5-0, Watkins narrowly defeated Muncy’s Bailey Hadzinikolov, 8-7, but then met undefeated Gaige Garcia of Southern Columbia in the semifinals. Garcia pinned Watkins in 27 seconds.
In consolations, Watkins fell again to Mt. Carmel’s Damon Backes, 8-6, which sent him to the fifth place match against a familiar opponent in Hadzinolov. While the last match between the two was decided by just a point, Watkins managed to get the Muncy sophomore into a cradle and pinned him in less than a minute to clinch his place in the Regional tournament.
“It just kind of worked out right, I was in the right position,” he said of the cradle that took him to the Regional tournament. “Most of the guys here have made it past sectionals before… it means a lot to me. It means a lot to get those big wins.”
Braund, like Watkins, won his first two matches of the tournament. First a 35 second pin over Mt. Carmel’s Hunter Minnig then a 3:43 pin over Central Columbia’s Alexx Eveland in the quarterfinals. Braund then fell twice in a row. First to Southern Columbia’s Lear Quinton by decision, 8-2, in the semifinals, then by fall to NEB’s Dawson Brown at 3:32. The consecutive losses sent Braund to wrestle for fifth place against Meadowbrook Christian’s Gunner Treibley where he would end up packing the freshman at 2:14 to take fifth place. After the referee slapped the mat for Braund’s last pin, Braund, overcome with excitement from clinching a spot in next week’s tournament, slapped his hands on the mat three times and yelled.
Canton’s Trevor Williams at 220 pounds and Wyalusing’s Skyler Manahan at 132 pounds each lost in their fifth place bouts, ending their season.
Southern Columbia won the team title with 205.5 points, followed by Line Mountain with 155 and Muncy with 131.5.
