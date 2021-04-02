It was a different year for area wrestlers.
But, for all the craziness, it was a year that ended with two local wrestlers in state finals, and they highlight the All-Region Wrestling team.
Athens’ Gavin Bradley took second in the state at 113 and Nathan Higley of Sullivan County was state runner-up at 145 and the two share the Wrestler of the year honors.
The Canton coaching staff of Lyle Wesneski, Chris Landis, Dereck Leiby, Jeremy Route, Randy Gilliland and Bill Holland were the coaching staff of the year.
The All-Region team is broken up into lightweights (106-132), middleweights (138-160) and upper weights (172-285).
We also have a lightweight of the year, middleweight of the year and upper weight of the year.
The wrestlers of the year aren’t included in this award, so the light weight of the year is Troy’s Seth Seymour, the middlweight of the year is Canton’s Hayden Ward and the upper weight of the year is NP-Liberty’s Kohen Lehman.
There are co-newcomers of the year and they are Wyalusing’s Clayton Carr and Hudson Ward of Canton.
Carr was a North Section runner-up and a District 4 qualifier and he was 14-3 on the year, while Ward was 10-2 on the year and was third at the North Section tournament and was a District 4 qualifier.
Instead of one person per each weight, where there can often be multiple standouts at each weight, our Terrific Thirteen team could have multiple kids at the same weights.
The lower weights are Bradley (Jr., 113, North Section champ; District 4 champ; NE Regional champ; East Super Region runner-up; PIAA state runner-up); Troy’s Seth Seymour ( Jr., 126, Troy, North Section champion; District 4 5th place; NE Regional qualifier); Troy’s Joseph Schwenck (Sr., Troy, North Section runner-up; District 4 6th); Athens’ Jacob Courtney (So., Athens: North Section 3rd place; District 4 6th place).
The middleweights include: Higley (Sr., Sullivan County, North Section champion, District 4 champion, NE Regional Champion, East Super Region runner-up, PIAA state runner-up); Canton’s Hayden Ward (So., Canton: North Section champ; District 4 runner-up; NE Regional qualifier); Wyalusing’s Nick Woodruff (Jr., Wyalusing, North Section champ; District 4 5th; NE Regional qualifier); Athens’ Kaden Setzer, Jr., Athens, North Section runner-up, District 4 5th place, NE Regional qualifier).
The upper weights include: NP-Liberty’s Koehn Lehman (So., NPL, North Section champ, District 4 4th, NE Regional 3rd, East Super Region sixth); Towanda’s Clay Watkins (Sr., Towanda, North Section champ, District 4 5th, NE Regional 4th); Williamson’s Kade Sottolano (Jr., Williamson, North Section champ, District 4 third; NE Regional qualifier; Williamson’s Mikey Sipps (Jr., Williamson, North Section runner-up, District 4 6th place).
This year we also are doing a five to watch next year (of wrestlers who were on varsity and didn’t make All-Region this year).
The five to watch for next year are Canton’s Bailey Ferguson (So., 6-3, North Section runner-up and District 4 qualifier); Canton’s Cohen Landis (Fr., 9-2, North Section third-place, District 4 qualifier); Athens’ Mason Vanderpool (Fr., 14-6, North Section runner-up, District 4 qualifier); Canton’s Riley Parker (So., 10-3, North Section champion, District 4 6th place); Karter Rude (Jr., Athens, North Section 3rd place, District 4 qualifier).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.