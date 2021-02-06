Sullivan County senior Nathan Higley has made a lot of history for the Griffins.
He was already the school’s first state medalist, and on Friday he became the school’s all-time wins leader during their final home match.
Higley got victory 123 with a pin against Wyalusing’s Cade McMicken at 145 during Wyalusing’s 42-21 win over Sullivan County.
“It’s a great achievement,” Higley said. “But this isn’t the end goal by the end of the year. I am very thankful for being able to have a wrestling season and to be out on the mat. It was a very emotional night, especially being my last home match.”
For Higley that end goal would be to win a state title this year.
“Once again, I’m just very thankful for all the opportunities I was given throughout my wrestling career. Hopefully going to be standing on top of the podium at the end of the year,” Higley said.
The match started at 138 with Skyler Manahan of Wyalusing pinning Bryan Hope in 2:51.
After Higley’s win, Nicholas Woodruff of Wyalusing got a forfeit at 152.
The Rams’ Colbrin Nolan pinned Mason Parkhurst at 160 in 2:34 and the Rams’ Alex Hunsinger got a 2-1 win over Colton Pretti at 172.
Brian Arnold of Wyalusing got a forfeit win at 189 and Zach Shaffer of Wyalusing pinned Tre Powell in 2:43 at 215.
Joe Malkemes of Sullivan County pinned Dereck Baldwin in 1:59 at 285.
Clayton Carr of Wyalusing won 2-0 over Kruz McCusker at 106 and Rocky Finnegan of Sullivan County got a forfeit win at 113.
There was a double forfeit at 120 and Hunter Manahan of Wyalusing got a forfeit at 126, while Evan Cummings of Sullivan County won 8-7 over Owen Hadlock at 132.
NP-Liberty 24, NEB 12
Cale Wagner of NP-Liberty got a forfeit win at 106 and Patriot June got a forfeit at 132.
Gaven Sexauer of NP-Liberty pinned Jack Shumway in 32 seconds at 160.
Kohen Lehman of NP-Liberty got a forfeit win at 172 and Kenric Ricci got a forfeit at 215 for the Panthers, while Kamden Ricci got a forfeit win at 285.
There were double forfeits at 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152 and 189.
