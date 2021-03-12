HERSHEY — Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley didn’t win his state title, but he may have done something more important — he may have started an era.
The Griffin senior ran into a man on a mission in the 145-pound state final Friday at the PIAA Class AA state championships. Biglerville junior Levi Haines, out to win his 100th career bout and his first title after two runnerup finishes, took a 7-1 lead against Higley before pinning him in 2:19.
But to Higley’s credit, he took the battle to Haines from the start.
“He knows his stuff,” Higley said. “I wanted to go out and maybe force him into some kind of scramble. I really didn’t go after him in the past and that didn’t work, so I thought I could go after him and maybe catch him off balance.”
Instead, Higley was the one caught off balance by a big second-period throw which led to the pin.
“You expose yourself a little more when you go after someone like that instead of just relying on technique.”
But despite the loss, Higley was pretty happy to finish his career as a state runnerup, the highest finish ever for a Sullivan County wrestler. He finished the season 27-2 and was 138-16 for his career. A three-time medalist, he was fourth last year and sixth in 2018. He is the school’s all-time career wins leader. Those three medals are the only ones in school history. He hopes there will be more.
“Hopefully they (younger wrestlers) will look up to me,” he said. “It’s time to let go. I put in my time. We’ve always been kind of a basketball school but maybe now some more kids will go out for wrestling. I think I might appreciate what I’ve done when I start having kids.”
Higley’s road to the final wasn’t particularly easy, either. He had a tough match in the quarterfinals against Richland’s Cooper Warshel, winning 3-1, then had to go overtime to beat Reynolds’ Kaeden Berger 6-3, picking up an escape and takedown in the OT.
The semifinal was a dramatic one for Higley. The Sulivan County senior led 3-1 in the final seconds. It appeared the match was over, when Berger turned Higley for two points. Higley and the Griffins coaches argued time had run out, but Berger got the two points sending the match into sudden victory.
No one did anything in sudden victory, and Berger couldn’t get free in the first tiebreaker. In the second tie-breaker Higley broke free with six seconds left to set up the victory.
