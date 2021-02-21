Even after he had his hand raised as district champion, all eyes stayed on Nate Higley. Sullivan County’s all time wins leader immediately ran off the mat over to the small slice of basketball court left exposed next to the auxiliary mat and started running wind sprints. Saturday’s district championship at 145 lbs was a nice feather in the cap for the senior, but he had a taste of that last year. That extra conditioning let the small group of coaches and wrestlers who stuck around for the finals know loud and clear; he wants more. If he wrestles like he did Saturday at the Magic Dome in Williamsport, he may find himself at the top of the podium in Hershey in three weekends. Higley dominated Southern Columbia’s Patrick Edmonson in the finals in all three positions, and cruised to an 11-1 major decision victory against a wrestler who has also been mentioned as a state title contender.
“I’m just keeping the motor going,” Higley said about the sprints. “I want to keep my lungs from seizing up after a big match so that’s something I do in the postseason.”
The way Higley took care of business early on Saturday may have had him thinking he needed the extra conditioning. In a very tough bracket, he romped to the finals.
The Griffin started his day with a pin in 3:01 over Troy Bingaman of Mifflinburg, and the ease at which he took Bingaman to his back was just a sign of things to come. He followed that win up with a another pin, this time in 2:25 over a very dangerous opponent in Milton’s Kyler Crawford to put himself in the finals against Edmonson.
Higley, the state’s sixth ranked wrestler, scored the first points of the match in a big way. He got in deep on a shot and switched off to a double leg right at the edge of the mat. Edmondson, ranked eighth in the state, was trying to get out of bounds for a restart but that left him in a bad position as Higley elevated Edmondson and took him feet to back for a takedown and a full set of back points to take a commanding 5-0 lead and give him all the points he needed.
He wasn’t done with the fireworks though, as he hit a spladle late in the match that had the crowd gawking at his pure strength for another three back points en route to his second district championship.
“I wrestled well,” Higley said bluntly. “I need to improve on some things going into next week but I’m just glad to be competing.”
One thing was made clear on Saturday. The George Mason commit is wrestling free and with reckless abandon.
“It’s nice to have a little pressure off me,” Higley said about his first time wrestling after his commitment to the Division I Patriots.
