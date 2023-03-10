HERSHEY — Two local wrestlers punched their ticket to the state quarterfinals with first round wins on Thursday at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Sullivan County’s Colton Wade and Towanda’s Mason Higley will both compete in the quarterfinals, which are set for a 9 a.m. start this morning.
Canton’s Mason Nelson and Wyalusing’s Ayden Hunsinger both went 1-1 on Thursday and will compete in the second round of consolations this morning.
Wyalusing freshman Cole Patrick dropped two matches and was eliminated from the tournament.
Wade reached the 114-pound quarterfinals after picking up a dominant 5-1 win over Chartiers-Houston’s Jorden Williams.
The Sullivan County sophomore got a takedown with 20 seconds left in the first period and rode him out to take a 2-0 lead into the second.
Wade started the second in the down position and got an escape in the first five seconds of the period to take a 3-0 lead.
He would get in on a single leg and had it elevated in the second, but was unable to finish and took that 3-0 lead to the third.
Williams took down to start the third and Wade was able to turn him on his back in the first 10 seconds of the period for two nearfall points.
Wade continued to ride tough, but was unable to get another turn. He ended up giving up a penalty point for grabbing Williams’ headgear but that was it as he rode him out for a 5-1 win.
For Wade, getting a win in Hershey was a year in the making after he went 0-2 as a freshman last season.
“It’s pretty nice. Going 0-2 last year and getting a win under my belt now feels pretty good,” Wade said after his win. “I felt pretty good in the first period and then when I got the backs I felt like I had secured the win.”
Sullivan County coach Ryan Hembury was happy with Wade’s performance.
“That was the last thing I said to him before he went out on the mat was get to your ties, get to your leg attack in the first 30 seconds. That was the plan and I knew when he scored first the ball was going to keep rolling and that’s what he did,” Hembury said. “He wrestled a great match against a quality kid. That kid is definitely a good wrestler, and (he’s) real long and tall, which is usually a matchup nightmare for Colton.”
Hembury believes getting that first win out of the way is huge for Wade.
“Getting that first win was massive for Colton because of just the anxiety of the thought of going 0-2 again. That can weigh on a kid and that can affect how they wrestle. I’m happy for him,” Hembury said. “He wrestled a great match, and although the score was only 5-1, it was a dominant 5-1. The kid didn’t even come close to scoring on him on their feet and Colton wrestled to his style. That’s what he needs to keep doing next match, and that’s the only match we’re thinking about.”
Wade will face Susquenita’s Mason McLendon in the quarterfinals.
Higley’s first round match was against a familiar foe in Tyrone freshman Kyle Scott. Back on Jan. 28, Scott picked up a 3-0 win over Higley at the Ultimate Warrior Tournament in West Branch.
Higley pushed the pace in the opening period, getting in on a double leg attempt that Scott was able to fight off with strong hips.
The Towanda sophomore took the bottom position to start the second looking to get his escape point, but Scott was tough on top and rode him the entire period.
Scott took down to start the third and was able to get a quick escape to take a 1-0 lead.
Higley once again pushed the pace and would take some good shots, including one that drove Scott out of bounds.
With time winding down, Higley went back to one of his favorite shot attempts — the ankle pick — and would work his way from there to a takedown with 28 seconds left.
“I like the ankle pick, it’s one of my favorite shots, but I wrestled that kid earlier in the season and he ended up beating me off a bad ankle pick, actually,” Higley said. “So I kept trying to get higher on the legs. He’s got really good hips, really strong legs. I kind of set it up and got to where I could feel he was getting tired. I faked going up (high) and went low to get him out of position. I ended up getting into a position where I’m very comfortable in and I scored that two.”
Higley was able to ride Scott out the rest of the way and punch his ticket to the quarterfinals.
After struggling to get off bottom for an entire period, some wrestlers would have been gassed — but not Higley.
“I feel like I have one of the best gas tanks around. I’m always doing extra sprints. Always doing extra stuff to get my conditioning up,” Higley said. “Plus, just having the mental drive to want to win the match — even when I’m down, even when the odds aren’t in my favor, just to push through.”
Towanda coach Bill Sexton was happy with Higley’s performance.
“I think he really wrestled well in that match even though he wasn’t getting any points (early on). He pushed the pace. He took five, maybe six shots that were decent shots and it was like hitting a brick wall with the kid. The kid did a good job defending, and he didn’t do anything (on offense). He did not shoot one time in the match,” Sexton said. “Mason just outworked him, and he finally got in on that shot, got himself into position, battled to control the position, sat him on his head and was able to step over and take control. It was a good win.”
Higley had to wait around for a couple hours before finally getting his chance to compete on the floor of the Giant Center — but it was worth the wait for the Towanda sophomore.
“I was ready to get out there on the mat. Since I was seven years old I’ve dreamed about wrestling in this building, so I didn’t really let any of the atmosphere get to me. I’ve envisioned it for so long that it’s kind of just normal I guess. It felt normal. I felt like I was creating good angles and I felt like I was just me. I was wrestling well,” he said.
Higley will face Faith Christian’s Adam Waters, who is the top-ranked 172-pound wrestler in the state, in the quarterfinals.
Hunsinger opened his state tournament with an impressive come-from-behind victory over Chestnut Ridge’s Sam Albright in the 152-pound preliminary round.
Hunsinger was on the offensive early and often, but was unable to secure a takedown in the opening period.
Albright went down to start the second and got a quick escape before taking down Hunsinger to go up 3-0. The CR wrestler would ride Hunsinger out the rest of the period to take a lead into the third.
Hunsinger took down to start the third and scored a reversal with 1:15 remaining on a nice sit and switch.
The Wyalusing wrestler was riding tough on top and got a stall warning against Albright.
Hunsinger decided to cut Albright with 41 seconds left, which put him down 4-2. The Wyalusing sophomore got the match-tying takedown with just 11 seconds left to send the bout to overtime.
The Ram was able to get in on a shot and finish it to secure the victory with 46 seconds left in the extra period.
Hunsinger advanced to face Faith Christian’s Cael Weidemoyer, who entered the tournament as the third-ranked wrestler in the state.
Weidemoyer showed why he’s so highly ranked as he racked up a 10-0 lead after one period with a takedown and three sets of back points.
The Faith Christian standout took top to start the second and would turn Hunsinger and secure the fall.
Hunsinger will face Girard’s Story Buchanan in the second round of consolations this morning.
Patrick started his day with a loss in the first round to United’s Josef Garshnick.
The Wyalusing freshman battled with Garshnick early, but would give up a takedown with 1:20 left in the first and was rode out the rest of the period.
Garshnick took down to start the second and would score a reversal 30 seconds into the period. The United grappler was able to put Patrick to his back and got the fall at the 2:52 mark of the match to send the Ram freshman to the wrestlebacks.
Patrick then faced off with Hughesville’s Chase Shaner in the first round of consolations. The two had already squared off a couple times this postseason with Shaner beating Patrick twice at districts.
The third time would not be the charm for Patrick as he dropped a 6-0 decision and was eliminated from the tournament.
Nelson faced off with Glendale freshman Daniel Williams in his first-round bout at 285 pounds.
The two would beat each other up in the opening two minutes, but neither wrestler was able to score a takedown.
Williams took down to start the second and was able to score a reversal with 1:12 left in the period.
Nelson went down in the third period and earned his escape in just four seconds to cut the lead to 2-1.
The Canton senior hit a nice single leg for a takedown with 1:38 remaining in the third to take a 3-2 lead.
Williams was able to get an escape on a roll and that tied things up at 3-3 with 29 seconds left.
The Glendale heavyweight took the lead with just five seconds left when he got a takedown on the edge of the mat.
Williams cut Nelson, who was unable to close the gap in the final seconds and dropped a 5-4 decision.
Nelson then took on Tri-Valley’s Justis Troutman in the first round of wrestlebacks.
After a scoreless first period, Nelson took down to start the second and quickly got an escape to go up 1-0. That would be the only scoring through the first four minutes of action.
Troutman went on bottom in the third and scored a reversal to take a 2-1 lead early in the period.
After Nelson escaped with 1:37 left in regulation to tie things up, the Canton wrestler hit a beautiful blast double for a takedown with 1:08 left.
Leading 4-2, Nelson was penalized for unecessary roughness when he went a little too hard with a cross face while riding Troutman.
With his lead trimmed to 4-3, Nelson needed to keep Troutman down to secure the win. After a big-time mat return with 35 seconds left, he would do just that and earned a 4-3 victory to keep his PIAA medal hopes alive.
“Honestly, I didn’t warm up good (before my first match). I felt groggy, I felt slow when I went out there. The second match, I already had my first match so all that lactic acid and everything is already out of you, and I felt a lot better,” said Nelson on the difference between his two matches on Thursday.
When it comes to the match-winning blast double, Nelson said it’s a move that he doesn’t go to often.
“My coaches always tell me to hit it, but I get nervous and I don’t hit it. Once in a while I’ll do it and it will come out pretty good,” said Nelson, who said it’s a good feeling to drive a big guy to the ground with that blast double. “It feels pretty good. It makes me feel a lot stronger than I am.”
Nelson said getting a win in Hershey was important to him — and he’s not done yet.
“It means a lot. After my first loss, I got kind of discouraged. It’s always been my dream since I was like four years old to be here ... now I just want to go to the podium,” he said.
Nelson will take on Burgettstown’s Joseph Baronick in the second round of consolation action this morning.
