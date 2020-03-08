HERSHEY – Two area wrestlers didn’t come away with wins on Saturday at the PIAA, Class AA Wrestling Championships but they will come away with medals.
Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley (145) finished fourth and Canton’s Timmy Ward (170) finished sixth.
“It feels good but still not what the end goal was supposed to be,” said Higley. “It is what it is, I just have to keep moving forward.”
For Ward a year ago he was going to Hershey to get treatment. Now he’s coming down to get medals.
“It feels good,” said Ward. “Obviously we trained all year for this so it feels good to be able to come down here and execute.”
Higley lost to Midd-West’s Avery Bassett 3-1 in sudden victory in the bronze medal match. He had beaten him during the regular season but Bassett was ready for HIgley.
“He stayed in a lot better position,” said Higley. “He just kept working away so I couldn’t really get to my stuff. He did his job.”
After no score in the first period both each got an escape point – Higley in the second and Bassett in the third.
Then in overtime Bassett got in deep on a shot and finished it for sudden victory.
Regardless, it was a good showing for Higley. Three of the top four at 145 were from the Northeast Region with Tunkhannock’s Gavin D’Amato in the final and Higley was a 1-point away from being in the final himself.
He plans to keep the aggressive game plan going into next year.
“Just attack,” said Higley. “Be on my game and re-attacks when people are trying to get to my legs. I have to get offense out of that.”
His coach Darrick Higley has seen a lot of growth from Nathan this year.
“As a freshman and sophomore you take thing totally different,” said Darrick. “Now that he’s a junior he has matured a lot this year. How to take the losses and make things better and learn off of it. He’s come a long ways.”
Coach Higley sees the top of the podium as a goal for Nathan next year.
“We’ll keep working hard,” he said. “Keep working on the mat as hard as we can. Keep learning and going over our moves and keep working harder.”
He does double duty as he’s not only his coach but also as a father watching from the corner.
“It’s hard being both,” said the coach. “But as a father I’m proud of him. Its not an easy thing to be in the top eight and for a dad its nice. I’m very fortunate.”
Ward fell to 3-0 to Southern Columbia’s Cade Linn in the fifth place match.
“He’s got the best of me every time we’ve wrestled in both our careers,” remarked Ward. “It’s tough but you if want to be the best you have to beat the best. I knew I had a chance to win that.”
After a scoreless first period Linn took down in the second. He got an escape then scored a takedown at the edge of the mat for a 3-0 lead.
In the third Ward chose down but Line rode him the entire two minutes for the win.
Getting a medal was one of those things that kept Ward going throughout his treatment and now that is a reality.
“I had a tough year last year so its nice to be able to come back and do the things I did and be able to do it with my teammates, my coaches and my family,” said Ward.
It’s been an emotional weekend for a lot of people from Canton, including Ward’s coach Lyle Wesneski.
“It’s amazing for him and his journey that he’s been through,” said Wesneski. “This week there has been a lot of emotions – up and down – it’s been crazy. I’m not physically tired, more emotionally, but it’s great. I’m so happy for him. His resilience, of what he had to come through. Finishing sixth in the state of Pennsylvania is very, very impressive.”
For his senior year Ward may be moving up a few weight classes.
“I’m going to lift for football and try to get as big as I can and see what happens from there.”
Wesneski looks forward to seeing Ward back on the mat next year.
“We have to continue to work to improve because nothing’s ever given in this sport,” he said.
