The rainout last week of the Mike Forbes Machine Shop Mid Season Championship for all classes didn’t dampen The Hill’s competitor’s spirit and determination, as the 30 lap special features moved to this week’s Johnson Quarries night, and the action was intense. Chad Homan added to his win total in the Crate Late Models, Eric Ellsworth topped the Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinder, and Doug Stack Jr continued his domination of the Street Stock class. Matt Browning checked off another win in the Front Wheel Drive Four Cylinder division, Mike Morse recorded another win in the Pure Stocks, Keith Jack Lamphere added to his win total in the IMCA Style Modifieds. The feel good moment of the night, however, had to be the Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman feature as young Quinten Buchanan picked up the first feature win of his career.
The Crate Late Models had a spin in turn two on the initial green flag but the second try at starting their 30 lap feature was solid and they were near the halfway point before the only other yellow flag of the race was waved. Steve LaBarron, Chad Homan, and Jared Keeney provided the action at the front of the field, with Homan taking command on the ninth circuit. LaBarron tried to stay i striking distance, as Keeney and Darrin Horton debated the third spot. The battles for position throughout field were intense throughout the event. Homan notched another win, with LaBarron settling for second. Keeney has showed improvement every week, and he recorded a solid third. Points leader Horton protected his lead on double points night with a fourth place finish, and newcomer Ernie Martin finished fifth.
FEATURE FINISH: Chad Homan, Steve LaBarron, Jared Keeney, Darin Horton, Ernie Martin, Pat Parker, Mike Epler, Joe Lane.
Heat win Chad Homan.
With only nine points separating Larry Colton and A.J. Lane coming into the night, the Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinder feature promised to be an interesting race, but it turned out having a much different story than expected. Colton took the early lead, with Lane moving into the runnerup spot by lap five. The pair put ona show at the front for twenty laps, but the man on the move was Eric Ellsworth, starting in the last row and making his way to third by the nineteenth lap. On lap 20, Lane spun, Ellsworth moved to second, and on the restart powered by for the race lead. Colton kept the pressure on, but with five laps remaining, the points leader dropped from competition with mechanical ills. Lane had made his way back to third, but was unable to make a pass in the closing laps and settled for following Ellsworth across the finish line. Andrew Collins finished third, Zack Bruce was fourth, with David Decker fifth.
FEATURE FINISH: Eric Ellsworth, A.J. Lane, Andrew Collins, Zack Bruce, David Decker, Larry Colton, Mike Navone, Scott Bump, Trevor Belcher, Brett Gleason.
Heat win: A.J. Lane
Teenager Quinten Buchanan brought the field to green in the Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman, and grabbed the lead as the field charged into turn one. With only three yellow flags to slow the action, the second generation rising star worked the bottom groove to perfection, holding off repeated bids for the lead, both from Dalton Maynard for much of the event, then Geoff Powell in the closing laps. Points leader Rich Powell got up to third by the tenth lap, and joined Maynard with pressuring the leader. With five to go, three of the top five, Maynard, Talada, and Paul Gurastella, were involved in an altercation and relegated to the back of the pack for the final four laps. Buchanan held on for his first win, Geoff Powell followed in second, and rookie Jason Benjamin finished third. Rich Powell was fourth and Tony Harris fifth.
FEATURE FINISH: Quinten Buchanan, Geoff Powell, Jason Buchanan, Rich Powell, Tony Harris, Dalton Maynard, Chris Clemens, Rich Talada, Paul Gurasrella, Braden Buchanan
Heat wins: Rich Talada, Dalton Maynard.
Twenty Street Stocks lined up for the Mid Season Championship feature with Mike Koser setting the early pace. Jakub Ingram ran the runnerup spot for five laps, with 2019 Champion Earl Zimmer taking over that spot. Points leader Doug Stack Jr. came from deep un the starting field to take the runnerup spot on lap eight, and by the ninth circuit Stack had the lead. Frank Chapman powered into the runnerup spot on the tenth lap, as the debate for the top five heated up. As Chapman attempted to reel in Stack, the battle for third heated up, with Zimmer, Koser, Dustin Maynard, and Ingham all in the mix. Zimmer broke on the nineteenth lap and left the competition, with Doug Stack Sr. joining the four car debate for third. Maynard took sole control of the third spot by the twentieth lap, but the next three spots were in doubt all of the way to the checkered flag. Stack Jr. crossed the line first, with Chapman second, Maynard third, Koser fourth, and Stack Sr. fifth
FEATURE FINISH: Doug Stack Jr., Frank Chapman, Dustin Maynard, Mike Kosar, Doug Stack Sr., Jakub Ingham, Abe Romanick, Bobby Maynard, John McAdamq, Dave Roberts, Howard Bailey, Earl Zimmer, Dan Force, Josh Butler, Tyler Belcher, Thomas Moon, Lou Sharpsteen, Trevor Williams, Bill Tice, Dylan Hinckley.
Heat wins: Doug Stack Jr, Earl Zimmer
Drayton Smith brought the Front Wheel Drive Four Cylinder field to green and immediately there was a six car battle for the lead. Smith held on for four laps, before Brad Benjamin took over at the front. Matt Browniing powered into the second spot with Greg McKernan, Greg Slater, Smith , and Steve Castle close to Browning’s rear bumper. Browning took the top spot on the twelfth lap, dropping Brad Benjamin back to second, as McKernan led the four car debate for third. Browning, Benjamin and McKernan began to stretch out their lead in the closing laps, and also spread out a bit with distance between them, and came to the finish line in that order. Slater got by Smith with seven laps remaining, and the pair crossed fourth and fifth.
FEATURE FINISH: Matt Browning, Brad Benjamin, Greg McKernan, Greg Slater, Drayton Smith, Kenny Benjamin, Tim Johnson, Jake Lamphere, Steve Castle, Dakota Decker, John Maynard, Dylon Maryott, Brett Neely, Mike Wilcox, Patrick Brown.
Heat win: Matt Browning.
Mike Morse was again picture perfect as he took the lead from Kevin Garland on lap three and led the remaining twenty eight laps to win the Pure Stock feature. Garland and Cole Burgess debated the second spot, with Burgess sliding into that position on the seventh circuit. Bobby Maynard dropped into third a lap later and began to pressure Burgess. A red flag stopped the action on the tenth circuit as Josh Vanderpool blew an engine and the hot oil ignited under the car. The fire crew kept damage to a minimum and no injuries were reported, and the race was quickly restarted. Maynard and Garland got around Burgess with eight laps remaining, but Burgess stayed close through the closing laps. Maynard challenged Morse, but settled for second, with Garland locking in third and Burgess got fourth. Dalton Decker rounded out the top five.
FEATURE FINISH: Mike Morse, Bobby Maynard, Kevin Garland, Cole Burgess, Dalton Decker, Nathan Kriner, Zach Kriner, Josh Parker, Josh Vanderpool.
Heat win: Mike Morse
In the IMCA Style Modifieds, Keith Jack Lamphere celebrated his birthday in style by taking the lead in his feature on the second lap and recording the win. By the fourth lap, Ray McClure and Jake Maynard contested second just a few feet off Lamphere’s bumper, a contest that would go on for the first twenty laps. Points leader Maynard made an outside move work and took over the second spot on the twenty first circuit, and held onto that spot through to the checkered flag. McClure finished third. Sonny Terry turned a tenth place starting spot 8nto a solid fourth place finish, and Gary Lamphere rounded out the top five.
FEATURE FINISH: Keith Jack Lamphere, Jake Maynard, Ray McClure, Sonny Terry, Gary Lamphere, Dustin Maynard, Mark Griffin, J.W. Lamphere, Keith Lamphere, Harry Ely, Doug Lantz, Victor McNeil, Jason Sullivan, Matt Benjamin, A.J. Hunsinger
Heat wins: Keith Jack Lamphere, Keith Lamphere
The Hill Speedway swings into action next Friday night, July 24th, with a full schedule for all seven divisions. D&L Disposal sponsors the action, along with providing some special prizes for some lucky kids and their parents. Pit and spectator gates open at 5pm, with practice at 6:30, and racing scheduled to get the green flag at 7:00.
The Hill Speedway hosts dirt track auto racing from Spring through the end of August. Unique in that it has no grandstands, fan viewing and family grouping is accomplished with blankets and portable chairs on a manicured hillside overlooking the track. Additional viewing is provided from turn four around to turn two with parking spots overlooking the raceway where fans can enjoy their own tailgate parties from there vehicle. Those spots are available on a nightly or seasonal basis for a nominal fee.
The Hill is located just a couple miles from Rt. 414, at the intersection of Dunn Hill Road and Banks Road, in Monroeton, PA.
Check us out on our website or Facebook page, load up your appetite and your lawn chairs, and come get your Thrill on The Hill!
