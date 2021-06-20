Threatening skies, a few raindrops during intermission, and green blobs on the weather radar were again the concern Friday night at The Hill Speedway, but for those that took a chance and came out to the races, the on track action was well worth it, and fans and competitors went home dry and happy. Monroeton, Pennsylvania’s Brad Sites topped the IMCA Modified feature, picking up his first points paying win of the season, with Adam Delgrosso hauled in from Corning NY to continue his dominance of the Front Wheel Drive Four Cylinder division. Newark Valley’s Mike Morse is well on his way to defending his 2020 Championship as he won another Pure Stock feature, and Woodhull, NY pilot Steve LaBarron recorded another Hot Rod Septic Treatment RUSH Late Model feature win. Southport, NY resident Tony Dickerson powered back into Victory Lane in the Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinder class, and Towanda’s Dustin Maynard was at his best at the front of the Street Stock main event. Rome, Pennsylvania’s Jason Benjamin led the way to the checkered flag in the Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman.
After a spin in turn one by Gary Lamphere forced a second try at starting the IMCA Modified feature, Keith Lamphere, Shawn Bruce, and Tyler Stoddard battled for the early lead. J.W Lamphere would bring out the caution on lap eight, and Stoddard dropped from contention with a quick pit stop during the caution, and Bruce took command on the restart. Brad Sites made an inside move to take the runnerup spot from Keith Lamphere on the tenth lap, and the battle was on between Bruce and Sites. Defending Champion Keith Jack Lamphere snagged the third spot and a lap eleven caution bunched up the lead trio. That caution ended the night for last week’s feature winner Eddie Sites, and Gary Lamphere. On the seventeenth circuit, Bruce slid to up out of the low groove in turn four, and Brad Sites powered to the inside to take the lead. Keith Jack Lamphere tangled with a lap car that same lap and dropped out of the top five. Bruce kept the pressure on over the last three laps but had to settle for second at the finish. Rodney Morgan had dropped to the back of the pack just before the midpoint, but had worked his way back to the front and crossed under the checkered flag I third. Jake Maynard and Ray McClure finished fourth and fifth.
Trevor Belcher led the first lap of the Front Wheel Drive Four Cylinder feature, with Adam Delgrosso taking control on lap two. Defending champion Matt Browning overpowered Belcher on the third circuit to take second and the race was on for the lead. Both drivers pushed their machines to the limit, with Delgrosso sliding out of the groove in turn two just after the halfway point and contacting the wall, but recovered quickly and Browning was unable to take advantage. With no apparent damage, Delgrosso maintained the lead and went on for the win. Belcher fought off early challenges to maintain third at the finish. Newcomer Jacob McConnell made the almost two hour haul from Mills, Pennsylvania, and quickly acclimated to the new track, bring his entry home fourth, and Jake Lamphere rounded out the top five.
Bobby Maynard took command at the drop of the green in the Pure Stock twenty lap feature, and set sail on the high side. Mike Morse used the inside lane to take the lead on the third circuit, and from then on the pair ran their respective fast lines to test each other throughout the event. Morse went on to record another win, with Maynard a close second throughout. Cole Burgess and Josh Vanderpool debated the third spot over the entire race, with Burgess maintaining the advantage at the finish. Rick Sinsabaugh recorded fifth.
Darin Horton looked strong in the early going of the Hot Rod Septic Treatment RUSH Late Model feature, setting a strong pace and fighting off challenges, but mechanical woes ended his run on lap six. Steve LaBarron took over the top spot, and held on for the win. Jared Keeney, who started sixth, took over the second spot, and used every line and strategy to close in on the leader, but to no avail as he crossed the finsh line a few car lengths back in second. Last place starter brad smith took over third near the midpoint, and was pressuring Keeney for the runnerup spot, but something broke in the rear end, ending his run on with five laps remaining. Ernie Martin inherited the third position and led Mike Epler and Joe Lane across the finish line.
Brett Gleason set the pace in the Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinder main until the sixth lap, when Larry Colton took command after working through traffic from his seventh place starting position. Colton would hold the lead for only two laps, then his mount would slow as he stated down the backstretch, and came to a stop, requiring an assist to return to the pits. Tyler Belcher moved into the top spot, but on the twelfth lap he too would come to a stop on the backstretch. Multi time feature winner was in the right spot and assumed the lead, ending his night with his third trip to Victory Lane this season. Scott Bump moved into second, and pressured the lead through the closing laps, but on the run from turn four to the checkered flag, his car quit and with the field streaming by his disabled mount, he coasted across the line seventh. Zack Bruce recorded second, with Gleason third, and Brad Delameter fourth. Billy Groover finished fifth, with Belcher recovering from his mechanical ills to finish sixth.
Mike Koser and Dan Force brought the Street Stock feature field to green and debated the top spot for the first five laps. Thomas Moon and Dustin Maynard battled over the third spot just inches off the leader’s back bumpers until on lap six Maynard made a power move and moved from fourth to second in turns one and two. Moon stayed close to Maynard and by lap nine the pair had taken over first and second. Koser, Force, and Dave Roberts tangled a lap later, dropping them from the top five, as Earl Zimmer slipped into third followed by John McAdam and Kevin Garland. Garland took fourth on the eleventh lap. Moon and Zimmer stayed in tight formation with the leader through the closing laps, but were unable to make a pass. Maynard came home in first, followed by Moon and Zimmer, with Garand close in fourth. After having to start at the year during an early race caution, Chris Woodard battled his way bac to the lead group and made a last lap pass on McAdam to take fifth.
Braden Buchanan led lap one in the Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman, but a tangle between him and Tod Hayward sent both of those teams to the pits. Jason Benjamin took over the top spot as the rest of the field sorted out behnd him. Isabel Barron took over the second spot but an early race tangle among the leaders sent her pitside also. She would return but was not a factor in the lead group. Greg Turner pressured Benjamin until Tony Harris took over the second spot on the sixth lap. Benjamin read the racetrack and smoothly ran the fast lane and Harris was unable to build momentum enough to complete a pass in another lane. Benjamin picked up his first win of the season with Harris a close second and Turner third. Connor Brown finished fourth with Quinten Buchanan fifth.
Next week, Advance Auto Parts sponsors the action for all seven classes with 20 lap features following a full schedule of eight lap qualifying races, along with kid’s drawings and Castle Power Packs provides the Car Care Kit raffle. Gates open at 5pm, with on track action starting at 6:30. Load up your lawn chairs and Get Your Thrill On The Hill with fast cars, great food, and all around hometown fun.
The Hill Speedway is a quarter mile dirt surface racetrack located just at the intersection of Dunn Hill and Banks Hill Roads, just a couple miles from Route 414 in Monroeton, PA. It presents seven classes of auto racing every Friday night between April and September. For further info and updates, check out or website and Facebook page.
IMCA MODIFIED
Heat wins: Tyler Stoddard, Eddie Sites
Feature Finish: Brad Sites, Shawn Bruce, Rodney Morgan, Jake Maynard, Ray McClure, Ken Buck, Keith Lamphere, Keith Jack Lamphere, Sonny Terry, Eddie Sites, Gary Lamphere, Carl Wood, Tyler Stoddard, Joe Novack, J.W. Lamphere.
FWD FOUR CYLINDER
Heat win: Adam Delgrosso
Feature Finish: Adam Delgrosso, Matt Browning, Trevor Belcher, Jacob McConnell, Jake Lamphere, Gavin Maryott, John Maynard, Tim Johnson
PURE STOCK
Heat win: Mike Morse
Feature Finish: Mike Morse, Bobby Maynard, Cole Burgess, Josh Vanderpool, Rick Sinsabaugh, Drayton Smith
HOT ROD SEPTIC TREATMENT RUSH LATE MODEL
Heat win: Steve LaBarron
Feature Finish: Steve LaBarron, Jared Keeney, Ernie Martin, Mike Epler, Joe Lane, Brad Smith, Darin Horton.
RWD FOUR CYLINDER
Heat Wins: Larry Colton, Brad Delameter
Feature Finish: Tony Dickerson, Zack Bruce, Brett Gleason, Brad Delameter, Billy Groover, Tyler Belcher, Scott Bump, Mike Navone, Martin Harvey, Shawn Gowin, Josh Collins, Shane Rockwell, Larry Colton.
STREET STOCK
Heat wins: Mike Kosar, Dustin Maynard
Feature Finish: Dustin Maynard, Thomas Moon, Earl Zimmer, Kevin Garland, Chris Woodard, John McAdam, Jakub Ingham, Mike Koser, Dave Roberts, Dan Force, Ray Hyer, Gregg McKernan
Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman
Heat win: Todd Hayward
Feature Finish: Jason Benjamin, Tony Harris, Greg Turner, Connor Brown, Quinten Buchanan, Dalton Maynard, Isabel Barron, Todd Hayward, Braden Buchanan
