After a successful opener last weekend, points racing kicked off Friday night with tight competition was the norm in all divisions. Fans were treated to great side by side action in all divisions with a number of race results decided in the closing laps, and a couple i doubt right up to the Checkered Flag. Dalton Maynard topped a stellar field of Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman, Doug Stack Jr. made a last lap pass to win the Street Stocks, defending Champion Matt Browning continued his winning ways in the FWD, Mike Morse ran away with the Pure Stock top spot, Keith Jack Lamphere out dualed all challengers to get the IMCA Style Modified win, Tim Schram barely hung on to get the win in the Crate Late Models, and Larry Colton was the top of the class in the RWD.
Sophmore pilot Isabel Barron, took the early lead in the SnellMetalfab Crate Sportsman event, setting a solid pace and fighting off all challenges for the majority of the 30 lap feature. Bobby Butcher was her early competition, but Dalton Maynard was on the charge from his seventh place starting spot and took over second on lap six... after numerous attempts to overpower the leader, Maynard made an inside move on the twelfth lap on turn two, and led into turn three, but the lap went caution before the leaders got to the scoring line, putting Barron back to the front for the restart. On lap 23, Maynard was again able to claim the inside line and take the lead. Rich Powell had slipped to the back of the pack due to an early race incident and had driven back to third, and pinned Barron to the outside, folowing Maynard by. Powell mounted a challenge to the new leader in the closing laps, but had to settle for second at the finish. Barron fought off Kinser Hill to hang on for third, with Quinten Buchanan a solid fifth at the final.
FEATURE FINISH: Dalton Maynard, Rich Powell, Isabel Barron, Kinser Hill, Quinten Buchanan, Jason Benjamin, Chris Clemens, Hillary Ward, David Mayo, Braden Buchanan, Tony Harris, Joe Gurastella, Matt Sobiech, Bobby Butcher, Rich Talada.
Heat wins: Tony Harris, Kinser Hill.
Defending Street Stock Champion Earl Zimmer drew the pole starting spot for his division’s feature, paced the field . The event was marred by numerous cautions, but Zimmer was able to hang onto the top spot through every restart. Dustin Maynard and Brett Marlatt pessured Zimmer every lap, With Marlatt solidly in second by the seventh circuit. Doug Stack Jr., who had pitted with a flat tire on a fifth lap caution, worked his way steadily back to the third spot by lap ten, and the lead trio tried to put some distance on the remainder of the field. On lap twenty, Marlatt pitted with mechanical issues, and Stack Jr. closed in on Zimmer, challenging for the lead over the next ten laps. On the white flag lap, Zimmer slid up out of the groove in turn one, opening the door for Stack and he took the lead down the back straight, and held on for the win. Zimmer recovered to grab the runnerup spot. Dustin Maynard, who had run with the leaders in the early going, had slipped out of the top five through the middle of the race, but powered his way back to the front to get third at the finish line. Doug Stack Sr. and Oliver Gage rounded out the top five.
FEATURE FINISH: Doug Stack Jr., Earl Zimmer, Dustin Maynard, Doug Stack Sr., Oliver Gage, Keith Jack Lamphere, Mike Koser, Jakub Ingham, Brett Marlatt, Lou Sharpsteen, Trevor Williams, Abe Romanick, John McAdam, Bruce Benjamin.
Heat wins: Doug Stack Jr., Brett Marlatt.
Jake Lamphere and Greg Slater brought the field to green flag in the Front Wheel Drive Four Cylinder feature with Slater leading lap one. Drayton Smith took command, but by lap three, the race was red flagged due to ambulance involvement at a medical emergency in the parking lot. Due to the delay, and with an eye on the clock, management decided that this, and the remaining features would be cut to twenty laps. On the restart, Smith held the lead, but by the eighth circuit, Matt Browning had moved to the top spot. Cody Baker and Smith kept the pressure on Browning, while swapping the runnerup spot, with Slater just a few car lengths back. Browning was able to hold all challengers at bay, and went on to win. Baker fought off Smith for second, with Slater fourth and Adam Delgrosso crossing the line fifth.
FEATURE FINISH: Matt Browning, Cody Baker, Drayton Smith, Greg Slater, Adam Delgrosso, Jake Lamphere, Steve Castle, Cheyenne Bump, Howard Bailey, John Maynard, Greg McKernan, Dalton Mathews, Charles Mathews (DNS), Tim Johnson (DNS)
Heat wins: Drayton Smith, Matt Browning.
Cole Burgess and last week’s feature winner Kevin Garland battled the top spo for the opening laps of the Pure Stock feature, but mechanical issues ended Garland’s bid to do two in a row. Casey McPherson replaced Garland in the second spot, but Mike Morse was makinghis way to the front quickly after starting eleventh. Morse moved to the lead on the fifth lap, and Burgess had to contend with a new challenger as Mike Chilson drove into the third spot. Chilson moved to the second spot at the midpoint, as McPherson aand Burgess debated third. Morse handily pulled away and went on for the win with 2019 Champion Chilson settling for a runnerup finish in his season debut. Burgess won the debate for third, with McPherson settling for fourth. A disqualification of the Zach Kriner entry moved Matt Sullivan to fifth.
FEATURE FINISH: Mike Morse, Mike Chilson, Cole Burgess, Casey McPherson, Matt Sullivan, Stan Mathews, Ricky Sinsabaugh, Les Smith, Bobby Maynard, Kevin Garland, Glenn Aumick (DNS)
Heat wins: Les Smith, Kevin Garland
Gary Lamphere and Sonny Terry swapped racecars for the night, and Lamphere quickly put his borrowed ride out front in the IMCA style Modified feature. Eddie Sites and Keith Jack Lamphere battled the second spot just inches off Gary’s bumper through the first ten laps, but the pair got by the leader on lap twelve to set up a spirited battle for the lead. Jake Maynard had been moving forward from his eighth place starting berth and began to pressure Gary for third. Keith Jack won the lead debate and led the final five laps, with Sites settling for second. Maynard got around Gary Lamphere to record third, and Logan Terry rounded out the top five. The Modifieds ran caution free, twenty laps green to checker.
FEATURE FINISH: Keith Jack Lamphere, Eddie Sites, Jake Maynard, Gary Lamphere, Logan Terry, J.W. Lamphere, Sonny Terry, Jack Lamphere, Harry ElyJason Sullivan, Doug Lantz, Bobby Maynard, A.J. Hunsinger, Randy Stoudt, Ray McClure (DNS)
Heat wins: Jake Maynard, Gary Lamphere.
The new Crate Late Model class only fielded four cars for this week’s event, and they also ran their feature flag to flag, but the number of cars wasn’t an indication of a lack of committment and competitive spirit on the part of the drivers who did make the tow to The Hill. Tim Schram took the early lead and opened up a commanding gap as Steve LaBarron and Darin Horton debated the second spot. Horton took second away from LaBarron for a few laps as the race neared the halfway point as Schram opened up a lead, but LaBarron found something on the high side, got back by Horton, and set out to reel in the leader. With two to go, LaBarron had caight Schram and spent the next two laps attempting to find a way around. Exitting turn four coming the the checkered flag, LaBarron made a strong move to the inside, but came up just a couple feet short at the line.
FEATURE FINISH: Tim Schram, Steve LaBarron, Darin Horton, Joe Lane
Heat win: Steve LaBarron
The Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinders were not to be outdone by the previous two classes, as they also made a green to checker run with no interuptions. The twenty lap feature was the Larry Colton show, as the Troy, Pa. veteran led all laps. Scott Bump worked to stay close, but had to settle for a respectable second place finish. A.J. Lane finished third, with Randy Mathews Fourth and Eric Ellsworth fifth.
FEATURE FINISH: Larry Colton, Scott Bump, A.J. Lane, Randy Mathews, Eric Ellsworth, Andrew Collins, Mike Navone, Brett Gleason.
Heat win: Larry Colton.
Next week The Hill Speedway will be hosting a senior night for our local (Towanda, Wyalusing, Canton, Troy, Athens, Sayre, North East) graduating classes of 2020 on June 12th!! All graduates who register by June 8 with Shelby McKernan will be getting in for free, and during intermission they will be meeting in the pits to do a parade around the track! Each school will have their own truck, and trailer if needed.
The Hill Speedway swings into action next Friday night with a full schedule for all seven divisions. Pit and spectator gates open at 5pm, with practice at 6:30, and racing scheduled to get the green flag at 7:00.
The Hill Speedway hosts dirt track auto racing from Spring through the end of August. Unique in that it has no grandstands, fan viewing and family grouping is accomplished with blankets and portable chairs on a manicured hillside overlooking the track. Additional viewing is provided from turn four around to turn two with parking spots overlooking the raceway where fans can enjoy their own tailgate parties from there vehicle. Those spots are available on a nightly or seasonal basis for a nominal fee.
The Hill is located just a couple miles from Rt. 414, at the intersection of Dunn Hill Road and Banks Road, in Monroeton, PA.
Check us out on our website or Facebook page, load up your appetite and your lawn chairs, and come get your Thrill on The Hill!
