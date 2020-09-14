The Hill Speedway in Monroeton, Pa. closed out a very successful season on Friday night with the help of long time motorsports supporter and loyal marketing partner Snell Metalfab. Track management had tentatively scheduled racing past last weeks Championship night, but due to the weather, the shortage of competitors due to conflicts with end of season shows at other venues, and the fact that local school sports are opening up, the decision to end the season was made. The awesome support throughout the summer from fans, sponsors, and competitors alike is much appreciated, and The Hill looks forward to a bigger and better sesson in 2021.
The chilly temps and low car count had little effect on the excitement generated on the track Friday night as side by side racing and last lap passes were abundent through all seven classes.
Front Wheel Drive Four Cylinder Champion made it ten wins this season, and eight in a row. Much of the race featured a five car battle at the front of the field.
There were three different leaders in the first half of the Rear Wheel Drive Four Cylinder feature, but after lap ten, it was the Larry Colton show. After winning two previous features, the veteran ended up second in points in his ..division.
Bobby Maynard ended his season with a win in the Pure Stock division. Maynard stepped out to the lead at the drop of the green, and paced the field for the entire twenty laps.
Dustin Maynard was the third different leader of the Street Stock feature when he took command on the fifth lap. He fought off numerous challenges to grab his second feature win of the season.
2018 Champion Gary Lamphere has been picture perfect the past couple of weeks and this week was no different as he recorded his third feature win in a row to close out The Hill season in the IMCA Style Modifieds.
The new Crate Late Model division has seen five different winners in their debut season, but Chad Homan has has owned Victory Lane since the end oof June. He put another check mark in the win column Friday night.
Snell Metalfab Crate Sportsman Champion Rich Talada started mid pack , but by the sixth lap he had taken the top spot and hung on to win his fifth feature of the season.
FEATURE FINISHES....
FWD : Matt Browning, Adam Delgrosso, Josh Bailey, Ryan Wood, Greg McKernan, Greg Slater, Mike Wilcox, John Maynard, Jake Lamphere, Steve Castle, Doug Brown, Cheyenne Brown, David Maxwell, Brandon May.
RWD: Larry Colton, Mike Koser, Brett Gleason, Mike Navone, D.J. Shaw, Kyle Hartford, Shawn Gowin, Eric Ellsworth.
PURE STOCK: Bobby Maynard, Josh Parker, Zach Kriner, Tim Avants, Tim Perham, Cole Burgess.
STREET STOCK: Dustin Maynard, Dan Force, Rich Sharpsteen, Abe Romanick, Thomas Moon, Eddie McKernan, Dylan Hinkley , Ben Hulslander.
IMCA STYLE MODIFIED: Gary Lamphere, Keith Jack Lamphere, Edddie Sites, Jake Maynard, Brad Sites, Keith Lamphere, Sonny Terry, A.J. Hunsinger, Harry Ely, J.W. Lamphere, Bobby Maynard.
CRATE LATE MODEL: Chad Homan, Steve LaBarron, Jared Keeney, Joe Lane, Mike Epler, Ernie Martin, Bret Belden.
SNELL METALFAB CRATE SPORTSMAN: Rich Talada, Dalton Maynard, Kinser Hill, Eric Jensen, Jordan Bacon, Isabel Barron, Lee Sharpsteen, Mike Buchanan, Matt Sullivan, Chris Clemens, Rich Powell, Matt Brewer.
