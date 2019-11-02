A depleted Mansfield University sprint football team trailed by just three points on the road heading into halftime, but Army West Point scored 42 unanswered points in the second half to run away with a 52-7 victory on Friday night in the regular season finale.
The Mounties end 2019 with a 5-2 overall record, notching the most wins in a season since joining the CSFL in 2008. Mansfield also finishes their second straight season with a .500 or better record while winning nine of its previous 11 games.
Butler rushed 16 times for 36 yards, closing out his record-breaking junior campaign with 861 yards. Chad Steinmetz and John Rodgers each caught two passes, with Rodgers going for 61 yards and Steinmetz going for 47. D.J. McLean caught his team-leading fifth touchdown of the year and Koby Peacock completed 6-of-15 passes for 85 yards and a score.
Terrance Quaker picked off his fifth pass of the year and added seven tackles to headline the Mountie defense. Andrew Schwenk finished with a game-high 12 tackles and Nick Yarnevich notched 11 tackles and blocked a kick.
Army jumped out to an early 7-0 lead after a six-play, 63-yard drive ended in a Ryan Sullivan touchdown pass.
After a Mountaineer punt, the Knights marched down the field by using 14 plays to go 74 yards. However, a goal-line interception by Quaker halted the drive.
Army extended their lead to 10-0 with a 28-yard field goal at the 10:34 mark.
With the first half coming to a close, Yarnevich blocked a 34-yard field goal attempt and Brandon Allen took the loose ball 60 yards to the Army 10. Peacock connected on a jump ball to McClean on the next play to cut the deficit to 10-7 heading into the break.
The Knights scored 28 unanswered points in the third quarter to extend their lead to a sizable advantage.
Ryan Sullivan led the Knights air attack by completing 29-of-41 passes for 412 yards and five touchdowns. Tom Williams (181), Nitai Chun (163) and Kraig Hamilton (145) each went over the century mark in receiving yards, while JS Watson carried 14 times for 87 yards.
Army West Point advances to the CSFL Championship game and will face Navy at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
