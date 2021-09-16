History made: Nick Place joins father as Towanda Golf Club champion

TOWANDA — History was made this summer when Nick Place captured the Towanda Golf Club Championship. His victory was 26 years after his dad, Rob, won the club title and the duo are now the first ever father-son pair to win TGC championships.
Nick Place shot rounds of 74, 71 and 71 for a three-round total of 216 to win his club championship.
The newest TGC champ would hold off runner-up Matt Lee who closed out his tournament with a round of 69 and finished just two shots back with a three-round total of 218. Cody Taylor went 73-74-71 to finish tied with Lee with a 218. Aaron Welles rounded out the championship flight with a 225 after rounds of 76-79-70.
The 2021 club championship was nowhere near a runaway for Place as both Lee and Taylor stayed within striking distance til the end.
“It was nerve-racking for sure,” Nick Place said. “I think the last 18, I started with maybe being up by two shots, like I was after Saturday, but that was probably the toughest part was kind of knowing that you had a lead but you’ve got two or three other really good golfers behind you that can really go out and shoot a low number. I kind of just had to keep doing what I was doing which was hitting the ball well and making putts just to make sure I stayed on track for the last 18.”
As the old saying goes, “drive for show, putt for dough.” In this case it was putt for a championship — and that’s exactly what Nick Place did.
“The last nine holes I didn’t hit the ball well, but I hit the putter really well and I made a lot of putts which was good,” he said. “I think I had a total of five putts on the last five holes, so basically when I got on the green I just felt comfortable. I put a little bit of work in with another buddy of mine who was a former club champion there and he kind of put me through some putting drills to make me feel more confident with the putter — and on Sunday it really did pay off.”
Rob Place, who won his club title back in 1995, was on hand to watch his son finish off his championship win this time around — and he confirmed his son’s putting prowess down the stretch.
“We came in with seven holes to go. He was playing in a group of three others, all past multiple club champions,” Rob Place said. “As those last seven holes we watched, I didn’t see him miss a putt which is pretty remarkable. He hit some really clutch putts in there.”
The older Place had been in his son’s shoes and was impressed with how well he handled the pressure.
“It’s tough when you’re 24 years old and playing against seasoned players. I went through it numerous times and had, I’m not saying they were failures, but I played in it nine times and I believe I took second and fourth, and finally at 40 years old, I won in 1995,” he said. “He has a calmness about him that a lot of 24 year olds don’t. I know when I played I’d be getting a little excited.”
Nick Place was thrilled to have his dad and other family members on hand for his championship.
“That was awesome. I guess I have really gotten a lot of my golf knowledge and golf influence from him. I think he was probably the first person to ever tell me go pick up a golf club and go try and play. It’s been great. It’s actually been really great through the years to be able to play rounds of golf with him,”he said. “It’s kind of a calming factor with him being out there, my mom was there, my brother had just gotten into town that Sunday, as well as a lot of other people. It’s really fun to have people following you around that you know. It kind of creates a little better environment on the golf course.”
The Towanda Golf Club Championship features two days of golf with the championship flight playing 54 holes and the other flights competing over 36 holes.
The first flight featured Pete Aquillo (166), Andy Ripic (172), Jeff Innocenzo (172) and Ed Knolles (183).
Tim Salsman (157), Jim Heyer (177), Scott Salsman (178) and Jeff Aeppli (190) headlined the second flight.
The senior division was led by PJ McGuire with a 157, Harvey Chernosky had a 161, Pat Reuter shot a two-day 162 and Lou Dinelli carded a 165. Jerry Kinney finished with a 172, followed by Mike Fox (173), Jerry Shaffer (173) and Roger Hemenway (174).
