CANTON — The Troy girls soccer team felt right at home in Canton as the Trojans cruised to a 5-0 win over Towanda on Wednesday.
The Troy squad, which plays as a co-op with Canton, traveled to Warrior country for a home game and came away with the shutout victory.
Troy went up 2-0 at half with goals from MaKenna Matthews and Addy Parker.
The Trojans continued to roll in the second half as Parker, Camille McRoberts and Emmi Ward all scored.
Troy led 25-2 in shots on goal and held an 8-0 edge in corner kicks.
Maddie Seeley made four stops in goal for Troy, while Towanda’s Kyann Kjelgaard finished the night with 21 saves.
Northeast Bradford 5,
North Penn-Mansfield
The Northeast Bradford Panthers jumped out to a 2-0 lead at half and never looked back in a win on Wednesday.
Kayleigh Thoman and Keirra Thoman both scored two goals in the win.
The Panthers also got a goal from Alena Beebe, while Kayleigh Thoman and Maisie Neuber each recorded assists in the victory.
NEB led 48-2 in shots on goal and 15-1 in corner kicks.’
Tierney Patterson stopped 13 shots in net for NP-M. NEB’s Hannah Berger finished the game with four saves.
Wyalusing 6, Williamson 0
The Lady Rams had three players score two goals apiece in a win over Williamson on Wednesday.
Olivia Haley, Layla Botts and Olivia Spencer all found the back of the net twice in the win.
Olivia Spencer finished the game with two assists, while Marissa Johnson, Dakota Hugo and Layla Botts all chipped in on one goal.
Athens 1, Wellsboro 0
The host side was all over this one even though the results was a 1-0 Northern Tier League win for the Lady Wildcats over Wellsboro.
The game was scoreless until Ally Thoman found Hannah Walker in the left side of the box out in front of the goal. Walker deftly slipped the ball into the left half of the net with 1:40 remaining in the first half and that was that.
Even though each team took three corner kicks, Athens dominated play as evidenced by a 16-2 shots on goal advantage with Thoman and Walker being most aggressive in the offensive zone.
Athens keeper Karlee Bartlow had a quiet night, stopping both shots she faced. Wellsboro goalie Lilly Abadi logged 13 saves on the night.
