The season was far from normal.
When she was younger this was certainly not how Sidney Tomasso envisioned her senior year going.
A shortened season. No sectionals, and no state playoffs.
But, what Tomasso did get for her last year was a magical run.
The senior scored 20 or more points in all but one game the Wolverines played.
And, in her second to last game of her career, she put on a show that few will soon forget.
Tomasso put up 42 in a win over Owego, tying the Waverly school record that was held by Becky Baker in the 1993-94 season.
What made the accomplishment all that more impressive is Tomasso had just two fourth quarter points, on a pair of free throws, as the Wolverines had a big lead and she sat for much of the final quarter.
Early on it didn’t seem like a magical night for the Waverly senior as she had six first-quarter points.
“I honestly didn’t feel it early on that I was going to have a game like that, but going into the game I was just thinking about how it was one of my lasts and I had to leave it all on the floor,” Tomasso said.
“It was really cool to come off the court after the game and hear that I tied the school record, especially with Covid not allowing us to have IACs or sectionals it was nice to feel like I accomplished something so big.”
As the game was going Tomasso started to heat up.
She had a pair of threes, and 10 points, in the second quarter, but it’s the third quarter where she really exploded.
The Waverly senior had 24 points in the third quarter alone, hitting three three pointers, and scoring a whopping three points per minute in that quarter.
“When I was playing I didn’t realize it at all,” Tomasso said of how close she was toe the record. I recognized some of my shots were falling, but I was just too into the game to realize.”
Scoring 40 of her points in three quarters was amazing to the Waverly senior. It was also amazing it came in the Owego gym, against a team that has beaten the Wolverines in the playoffs multiple times in the past.
“It was pretty cool that I did it in three quarters, especially in the Owego gym,” Tomasso said. “that gym has cut our season short in years past so it was really nice we could all get the win together.”
Just being able to have a season at all this year was special for Tomasso.
“I’m so grateful that I was able to play this year,” she said. “Going into January I kind of lost hope and when they announced we’d be able to get in some games I was really excited. This team has worked so hard and I’m really proud of how we played this season.”
This year was different in another way for Tomasso as well.
The girl who started out as a seventh grader on varsity, with all the older players, was now a senior on a very young Waverly team.
“Being a senior on this young team I knew I had to try my best to be a good leader and encourage the young girls coming in,” Tomasso said. “I’m really sad to be leaving after six years, but I know these girls will have a great team next year and I’ll still be watching them.”
HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF
The year was 1989.
Brian Litzelman was one of the star players, helping to lead NP-Liberty to the District 4 final.
Fast forward 32 years.
He was a 1,000 point scorer (Still one of just five in school history) and the Mounties beat Lourdes to get into the final.
This week NP-Liberty again faced Lourdes in the semifinals. Again they got the win and are moving on to a district final at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Williamsport High School against St. John Neumann.
Again Litzelman is involved, only this time he is the coach and he hopes his team takes that next step that they missed when he played. His senior year the team lost to Cowanesque Valley in a final at Mansfield University.
“I fell one game short,” Litzelman said. “I said, let’s not do that, let’s play as a team. Let’s play loose and we got the monkey off our back, getting a district win for this team. In my eyes, they are winners no matter what.”
There are a lot of similarities between now and 1989.
Not only is Litzelman the coach now and a player then. Not only did both teams beat Lourdes in the semifinals. But, standout guard Noah Spencer is two points away from 1,000 for his career, and he would join his coach as one of just six players in school history to reach that milestone.
“That’s going to be really cool,” Spencer said. “I know he (Litzelman) was a good basketball player back in the day, for him to be able to coach us all this time, and put so much trust in us is pretty cool. He has trusted me so much with the ball and I’m glad he does that. I just like going out there and being able to help my team. To get my 1,000 would be pretty cool.”
For the players, it helps having someone with Litzelman’s experience coaching the team.
“All the experience he’s had through the years playing here and as a coach, just him giving us his knowledge helps,” Colton Litzelman said.
For the players, being able to take that step and get one more win in districts than their coach did when he was in high school would be special.
“That’s all I have been focused on all season,” Spencer said. “Just get to the district chip and try and get a district championship. To do that for him would be the best gift we can give him. I think that would be really cool.
“To be able to do this for this school is something not a lot of teams have done. To do it for coach Litz honestly is the greatest thing we can do.”
When Spencer was a kid NP-Liberty being in a district final seemed like a bit of a dream.
The program has had just that one other district final in school history. But, when Spencer was a kid, people started to know this group could be different, this group could be special.
“To turn this program around with my team is pretty cool,” Spencer said. “From the beginning they saw there was something in us since we were in fifth and sixth grade. They have been pushing us since then, now we are finally here and we can finally show them what we can do.”
In recent years the team had been getting closer and closer to this point.
The Mounties had regular season success. Last year they won their first league championship in over two decades, before adding a second this year.
Now, they are in a district final, and Spencer knows that many of the players who graduated in the past couple years are happy to see them finishing off the dream.
“It’s really cool,” Spencer said. “A lot of them will still be texting us like good luck tonight, or a lot of them are texting like get your 1,000th. Those are some more people who have been telling me about it. It’s really cool to have them watch us.”
At a school the size of Liberty you have an high-scoring guard in Spencer. You have a 6-foot, 7-inch center in Brandon Thompson, you have some knock down shooters, and all-around players.
For Spencer having those pieces all at Liberty is special.
“It’s crazy we got blessed with Brandon Thompson, he’s such a help honestly,” Spencer said. “And (Koleton) Roupp, came in seventh grade which is great for us. We needed another player to step up and luckily he came from Troy and did that. We all form together and we all love the sport.”
While Spencer and Thompson lead the way, the Mounties have a balanced lineup around them.
Spencer averages 20.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists, along with 3.4 steals a game as he’s been one of the top all-around players in the district.
Thompson averages 13.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots per game for NP-Liberty.
Three other players average over five points a game as Colton Litzelman scores 8.3 points a game, Roupp scores 7.1 points a contest and Derek Litzelman scores 6.3 points a game.
Colton Litzelman adds six boards, 3.1 assists and 3.4 steals a game.
Roupp has taken on that knock-down shooter role for the Mounties, hitting 32 threes this season and as a team the Mounties have hit 100 three pointers on the season.
When Spencer was younger he never thought basketball would be his sports. He never envisioned a district final for himself as a basketball player.
But, as the group came together and started to grow, he realized this was a special group, and he started to fall in love with the sport more and more.
“To be honest, I never really envisioned myself playing basketball that much,” Spencer said. “My sport was always baseball, I loved that sport. Once they saw something in us, once I started playing seventh grade, eighth grade. Eighth grade we got to cut down the nets, which was really cool because we only lost one game. Since that year I was like, we have a special group of kids here and I know we can do something and I don’t want it to go to waste, so I’m glad we are doing it now.”
Now, Spencer can’t imagine his career ending.
He isn’t sure what will happen after high school, so he knows this could be the end of his career, and he doesn’t want it to end anytime soon.
“I have had so much love for this sport,” Spencer said. “It’s my favorite sport now. Knowing it’s the end of the year sucks, I don’t want it to end. I just want to keep on playing as much as I can. I just want to get these wins and keep on playing.”
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Few teams have been able to beat Northeast Bradford over the past couple montsh.
The Wyalusing Rams have now done it three times in that span, the third one helping Wyalusing reach a District 4 final.
The Rams are the boys’ team of the week after making it to a final for the second time in two years.
Isaiah Way had a big game for the Rams in the win, and he hit a go-ahead shot in the final two minutes.
With the game tied in the final minutes, the Rams scored the last six points of the game.
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Ty Barrett of Troy and Sidney Tomasso of Waverly are the area’s leading scorers for boys and girls basketball.
But, even by their standards last week was a magical one.
Barrett scored 44 points to lead the Trojans to a win in the District 4, Class AAA quarterfinals against South Williamsport.
Facing one of the other top scorers in District 4 in Secoy Roberts, the Troy junior put up one of the most impressive performances of the year.
Tomasso had a performance of a lifetime for the Wolverines last week, as she tied the school single-game scoring record when she hit for 42 points in a game at Owego.
It was a record that had stood since 1993-94 and Tomasso broke it while sitting much of the fourth quarter with a big lead.
Tomasso had a 24-point third quarter in the game for the Wolverines.
While Tomasso’s performance was the standout performance of the week, let’s give a special shoutout to Maisie Neuber as a high honorable mention performance of the week. Neuber had 27 points in a loss to Southern Columbia, scoring 15 points in one quarter to have the Panthers leading on the road into the third quarter against the higher seeded team.
