A lot has changed this year for Jessica King.
She has been a part of a lot of very good Sullivan County basketball teams.
She was a freshman on an upperclassmen loaded team when she started high school.
She became a big part of an inside/outside game with Mykenzie Malacusky, who graduated last year.
Now, King has a whole new role.
She’s the senior leader on a young Griffins squad.
“It was definitely an adjustment at first getting used to it,” King said. “The freshmen and younger girls have really stepped up and improved throughout the season and are an asset now.”
A lot has changed for King over the past four years.
“I think it is definitely different,” she said. “When we had Sarah, Ashley, Bethany and Katy, we had a really good defensive team and a good offensive team. I think we’ve built off their success and kept it going after being a freshman and being able to experience that. We have taken what they did and built off that and made our team what we are today.”
Sullivan County has turned into one of the top programs in District 4, but that doesn’t mean they ever look past anyone.
“When we go into every game, we know we can do it, we just have to do it,” King said. “No games a guaranteed win, no matter what you did in the past you have to play the game to get the win. We really do go out and give it everything we have on the floor, no matter who we play.
“Before we knew we could win, we had to fit some of the pieces of the puzzle still. We finally have a team that has the things rolling. We are better this year going into those bigger games and we are ready for them. We know the better players on those teams, we have played them in the past, we have to go out and use what we practice.”
King is a 6-foot player, and the team also has two 5-foot, 9-inch post players, so they tend to like to get the ball inside and work things from there.
“I really like the inside game,” King said. “I like the inside/outside game. If I get the ball and can’t get it up, I kick it back out. We have gotten better at the inside/outside game. The team has a lot of flow, they are a great group of girls and a lot of fun to play with.
“It’s definitely a lot different this year. We run our offense, we use our assets, we take open shots when we have them. We miss Mykenzie, we wish her the best of luck in college, we’ve learned to adapt to play without her and our guards have stepped up and filled in her shoes.”
For King it’s weird to think that next year she will be the one away in college.
“Senior night is coming up,” she said. “It’s really sad to think about, I only have a couple more home games left. I only have a couple season games left. I don’t want to leave, but I have to. It’s weird to think, hey this is what they (the seniors in the past) went through and now it’s finally me. I’m excited to go to college and I wish my team the best of luck next year, but I’m going to miss them a lot.”
King watched a lot of girls before her leave and go to college, and saw the team keep winning, and she knows they can do the same when she leaves.
“Watching them play the end of their careers was hard for me, because I didn’t want them to leave,” King said. “Now that it’s me, it’s a really weird feeling. When they graduates I knew Sullivan still could be a team they were the year before. Every year we come out just as good, if not better than the year before and I think the team can continue to prove that trend.”
One thing that makes things special for Sullivan County this year is that both the boys, and girls teams are having success.
“The teams are definitely supportive of each other,” King said. “Their coaches congratulate us on good games and we congratulate them on good games. The guys try and get to the girls games and the girls try and get to the guys game. It’s a nice bond the two teams have.”
And the community has gotten behind both teams.
“It definitely is a special accomplishment,” King said. “The community is great at supporting our teams. You can get a gallon of milk at a local grocery store and someone is congratulating you about the game you have. I really appreciate it and I know the other players appreciate when people come out to our games.
“The community, you can see them at the boys game one night and the girls game the next night and then at the wrestling matches. The community tries to support the athletes at the school. If it’s a close game, we like the applause, cheering us on. It’s great to know more than just the team has your back.”
Next year King plans to play at the college level.
While this is her last year in high school, it does help her knowing she still plans to play beyond this season.
“Definitely makes senior night easier knowing it’s not my last year ever playing basketball on a team,” King said. “I know it’s going to be hard leaving my team, going to a new team, but once I get on that team I’m going to have another family backing me up and supporting me through basketball.”
IMPACT NEWCOMERS FOR WYALUSING BOYS
A year ago Grayden Cobb and Abram Bennett were spending all their time on the JV basketball team, waiting for their chance at Wyalusing.
Now, the two are key starters on a team that leads the NTL, Division I standings as sophomores.
“We were just JV, we could come in if we were up by 20, or down by 20, and maybe pull a three or two,” Bennett said of last year.
It didn’t take the two long to see how different things were at the varsity level.
“The speed is a lot quicker in the game, people are a lot bigger, more physical, so just making that adjustment is a challenge,” Cobb said.
“It’s a huge difference, being on the bench last year and watching them it doesn’t seem like that big of a difference, but when you are out there playing it’s a lot faster,” Bennett said.
While they may be new to the varsity game, both Cobb and Bennett have played a lot of basketball, and both were ready for the new role this season.
“I was pretty confident,” Cobb said. “I played a lot of basketball in the offseason with the school team, and other teams. We know our ability on the court.”
It also helped that the two sophomores have played basketball with the other returning players for most of their lives.
“We have been playing with them for probably close to eight years now,” Bennett said. “We have a connection, we know where they are going to be and where we are going to be at and that helps a lot.”
One thing that also makes the transition easier this year is being on a team as balanced as Wyalusing.
The Rams don’t have one go-to scorer. Each night it seems like a new player might have the hot hand.
That makes it hard for teams to really key on any one player.
“It really makes it tough,” Bennett said. “One night we could be on then the next night them (the veterans). If they (the defense) are on them and they just dish it to one of us, we will get a couple of buckets, or vice versa.
“It does relieve a lot of pressure because you aren’t worried about scoring everytime. You just know there might be an open guy if you get out on the court.”
“It relieves a lot of pressure having multiple people that can score,” Cobb said. “Say you are not having a good night, you can still do other things for your team other than scoring.
“It really opens up the court when they aren’t focusing on one player.”
The Rams are also a team that likes to play good defense, get some turnovers and score in transition, and that can help a player out if it’s not a great shooting night.
“It opens up different ways to score other than just jump shots and drives to the hoop,” Cobb said. “It opens up shots in transition.”
For the Rams two newcomers, their first year on varsity has been a good one so far, as the team is off to a 12-2 start.
That’s exactly what the sophomores want, as the experience is a lot more fun when games end in victory.
“We are here to win, if we don’t win, it’s not fun,” Bennett said. “Winning is fun.”
And, with both of them having two more years together after this one, they hope that fun lasts a long time.
“Years to come we are going to be a team to beat in the league, I think,” Bennett said.
“I am really looking forward to the future,” Cobb added. We have a lot of sophomores, still have a couple playing JV, so looking forward to the future and what we can do then.”
TOMASSO ONE OF THE VETERANS NOW FOR WAVERLY GIRLS
For Sidney Tomasso, there is something very different about this basketball season.
It’s her first season varsity at Waverly where she doesn’t have her sister Alex with her on the team.
“I honestly used to never think a year would come that I would have to play without my sister,” Tomasso said. “I’ve been playing with her for so long and not having her out here with me is a big change.”
Tomasso has always been the younger player on the team.
She was on varsity, getting playing time in junior high, learning from all the upperclassmen.
Now she’s an upperclassmen, and the leading scorer on the team.
“It’s definitely very different from years before,” Tomasso said. “I feel like I’ve always looked to those older girls, but now that’s my position.
“I’ve learned a lot from them and I definitely have taken a lot of the things they have said to me and passed that down to the younger girls now. I try to be really positive with the team and push everyone to do their best as they did with me. The biggest thing I learned from the older girls was to work harder everyday.”
While Tomasso doesn’t have all the girls she played with when she was young, now she’s on a team with a bunch of young girls who are improving all the time.
“It’s a lot of fun having so many new girls join us this year,” Tomasso said. “I think we’ve all bonded well and we’ve been having a lot of fun this season. It was a little rough at the beginning of the season to mesh. We had some tough scrimmages and games, but we’ve been working hard to figure it out.
“I think we will get better as the year goes on just from playing more and more with each other. I think we’ve already gotten better from the start of the season and I hope we continue to push ourselves to be the best we can. We definitely still have a lot of work to do.”
Things are different for Tomasso now to, as teams key in on her more defensively this year.
“We’ve played a few teams where I’ve been faced guarded and I’ve had to work a lot harder to get open, but it usually doesn’t last long because we have a lot of girls on our team that can score.”
Tomasso changed things up in the fall, playing volleyball instead of soccer.
While she thinks she was in better shape when she played soccer, she knows this fall helped her chemistry with some of her basketball teammates.
“I have to admit, I was in better shape last year after playing soccer in the fall, but I had a lot of fun playing volleyball with Morgan (Adams) and Paige (Lewis). Being with them for two seasons has helped our team work.”
BARRETT A SHOOTING STAR FOR TROY
A year ago there were a lot of expectations of Troy’s Ty Barrett.
And, he was on his way to fulfilling all of those expectations, then came an injury, and Barrett spent half the season watching games.
Now, Barrett is back and he’s having a big season, averaging 23.1 points a contest.
“It is great to be back and better,” Barrett said. “I think it is a learning experience. It took a little time to get back to being used to playing together, but we are getting the hang of it.”
Now, Barrett is back, on a very young Troy team, that is trying to build each time on the court.
One of the challenges for Barrett this year is that Seldon Rogers graduated last year, and now teams focus their defense on Barrett.
“At times it is frustrating when the teams main focus is to not let me get the ball, but it is making me a better player.”
And, Barrett has watched his teammates make big shots, forcing teams to back off him a little bit.
“When we are making shots as a team, it is so much easier for me to score,” Barrett said.
This has been the year of the guard in the NTL as Barrett, Joe Grab at Wellsboro, and Aaron Lane at Athens, all average over 23 points a contest.
“Aaron and Joe are both great players and it will be fun battling with them,” Barrett said.
WELLSBORO’S BROUGHT FOCUSED ON LEADING THE BASKETBALL TEAM
For the past three winters, Cathryn Brought played basketball, and in her extra time she swam, competing at the district meet each season.
As a senior, Brought decided it was time to give up swimming, and focus fully on basketball.
“Coming into the basketball season I decided to just focus on basketball, because that is what I was considering playing in college,” Brought said
For Brought, it wasn’t that tough of a choice to make.
“Not that hard, basketball is by far my favorite sport,” she said.
And, the decision is one Brought feels like is helping her this year.
“Yes, it’s easier to balance my schedule and not having to worry about missing one or the other,” Brought said.
This year, Brought has taken her game to another level, and the other night she had a 32-point, 15-rebound game against Wyalusing.
It’s awesome, being able to work together as a team and win big games is very rewarding,” Brought said
Things are a lot different for Brought this year as she is now the leader on a young Wellsboro squad.
“It’s definitely different from what my role has been the past few years,” she said. “But, this year it pushes me to be the best player I can be as I have to execute on offense to help our team be successful.”
Brought has liked what she’s seen from all the younger players on the team this year.
“Coming into the season, I knew we were going to be a young team,” Brought said. “I also knew I was going to have to be a team leader with so many new faces. I was very impressed with how talented the underclassmen were and we’ve come together as a team very nicely.”
Working with the younger girls has really helped Brought grow as a player.
“I’ve learned how to be a better leader on the court as well as how to coach while playing and keep their heads up,” Brought said.
For Brought, she learned a lot from some of the older girls before her, and now she is passing that knowledge on.
“Lizzie Porier was a great role model for me my freshman and sophomore years,” Brought said. “She always worked her hardest and was a great example of a very talented player.”
LOCALS IN COLLEGE
Sullivan County grad Mykenzie Malacusky was a part of an exciting weekend for the Elmira women’s basketball team, as they had two dramatic wins.
On Saturday they edged Alfred 59-58 in a one-point thriller.
Malacusky had two points and two assists in the win.
On Friday night in a 72-71 win over Houghton in overtime the Sullivan grad had eight points and two assists, with two steals.
In the same game, Janessa Davis, a Wellsboro grad, played six minutes with a steal and a rebound for Houghton.
Waverly grad Jon Ward has been on a roll since returning from an injury for Mansfield University.
In his 10 games this year, two starts, Ward leads the team with 17 blocked shots, no one else on the team has more than 7.
Ward has played 15.5 minutes a game, averaging 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
