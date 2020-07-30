With each passing day the PIAA offers hope for fall high school sports in Pennsylvania.
The question is, will it prove to be false hope, or is there really a chance of sports this fall?
The PIAA has plans in place. They have an idea of how they see sports starting in the fall.
The problem is, there are also still so many questions.
Right now, heat acclimation is set to begin on time Aug. 10 and the first day of official practices would be Aug. 17.
Let’s start with elephant in the room. Can there be high school sports this fall, if school’s aren’t all doing in-person instruction in the fall?
Let’s take one school in District 4 as an example. South Williamsport has a plan in place where students would do two days of in person instruction, along with three days of distanced learning each week.
Is it reasonable to expect that the school would be closed all day, but then open in the afternoon for practice, or to host a game?
This likely won’t be the only school that has a plan which includes some distance learning.
The other big elephant in the room is state restrictions.
Can volleyball even be held if only 25 or 50 people are allowed to gather in one place? Just the volleyball beams, and coaches, could eclipse the number of people the state currently allow to gather.
Right now there is some hope.
The other question is, what happens if one country ends up at a different phase than another? What happens if an outbreak happens in one or two counties in the state? Is it a legitimate state tournament if some schools can’t compete? How do districts work if some schools can compete, while others are not able to?
Unlike many other states that have already pulled the plug, or delayed their seasons, the PIAA is still hopeful of a season beginning on time.
The thing is, with each passing day something in the world of sports puts a little more fear into the reality of trying to have a season.
Major League baseball returned, and already most of Miami’s entire team has come down with Covid, leaving their season, and the MLB season in question.
Today, Penn State announced that eight student athletes tested positive for Covid.
Now, college, and pro sports, are different.
Athletes are coming from all over the country, and even the world. Where high school athletes are all from the same area.
But, the fact that college, and pro sports, that have so much money at stake. When leagues with billions of dollars on the line are struggling to figure out how to get seasons in, it leaves one wondering what hope high school leagues have.
The PIAA has said that they won’t be swayed by what colleges do. They won’t be swayed by what other states do for high school sports. But, seeing New York push their fall season back. Seeing Virginia push them back, it has to raise some questions on what makes Pennsylvania different, and how they are going to do what other states can’t.
The one thing the PIAA has made clear, they will not go against the guidance of the state.
Right now, the PIAA can have every intention to start in a couple weeks.
We can prepare as if there will be a season, and be all ready to go.
And, at any time the state could say no, and the plan goes out the window.
That’s the problem with the hope the PIAA offers.
It’s been the problem with everything the past few months.
A lot of this is out of their control.
They can have any plan they want, and at the end of the day, it’s really not all their call.
Schools closing could halt the PIAA’s plan.
The state could halt the PIAA’s plan.
The PIAA has every hope that in a couple weeks teams are back with official practices.
Now, we just pray that doesn’t become false hope.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.