WYALUSING — The Wellsboro defense forced five turnovers en route to a 24-6 victory over the Wyalusing football team on Friday night.
“We made two many individual mistakes. I had 11 players out today and as you can tell we were very short on wide receivers,” Wyalusing head coach Henry Laboranti said. “But the young guns that played really did a great job and I am proud of them. We are going to put this behind us and focus on Troy.”
Wellsboro drove down to the Wyalusing 11 yard-line on its first drive of the game but turned the ball over on downs.
Wyalusing quarterback Blake Morningstar took advantage of the momentum swing connecting with Jacob Bruyn on a wild 48-yard touchdown pass. The play almost ended disastrously with the ball being tipped in the air, but Bruyn leaped in the air and ran it to the house.
The Hornets answered back on the following drive.
Wellsboro running back Kanan Keck scored on a 19-yard run to take a 7-6 lead with just over three minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Morningtstar threw an interception in the second quarter and Wellsboro scored a kicked goal, making the score 10-6 in favor of the Hornets at halftime.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, and offense was hard to come by for both teams.
Wellsboro finished the game with 16 first downs compared to nine for Wyalusing.
The Hornets ran away with the game in the fourth quarter.
Wellsboro forced four interceptions and quarterback Isaac Keane made the most out of his few pass completions.
Keane completed five of his 20 pass attempts for 167 yards, and threw two touchdowns and one interception.
On third and long, Keane found Spencer Wetzel alone on the sideline. Wetzel made a few defenders miss and ran for 86 yards. Keane finished the drive taking it into the end zone himself, extending the lead to 17-6.
Keane closed out the game by throwing a perfectly placed 30-yard back shoulder throw to Ryan Sweet in the corner of the end zone to make the score 24-6.
Sweet had three receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown. Wetzel had one reception for 86 yards.
Morningstar went 14-for-31 with five interceptions and one touchdown. Bruyn had two receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. Hayden Hunsinger had 55 yards rushing on 19 attempts.
Wyalusing hits the road next Friday night at 7 p.m. to play Troy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.