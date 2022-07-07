Horton named NYCBL All-Star

MANSFIELD — Sayre grad Brayden Horton made the most of his time with the Mansfield Destroyers this summer as he has been named to the New York Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game after a stellar month on the diamond.
Horton hit .400 for the Destroyers with 19 RBI, four stolen bases and one home run.
The Destroyers had four players named to the NYCBL All-Star Game in total with Tyler Walters, Sam Parks and Jacob Gaudreau also making the cut.
“It’s an honor. I was truly blessed to have that kind of success at that level,” Horton said of making the NYCBL All-Star game after playing 18 games with the Destroyers.
Horton will not play in the All-Star game — which is set for Monday in Cortland — as he has left to start his college career at Division I Liberty.
“I wasn’t expecting to hit .400 at that level. I was just seeing it at the plate,” Horton said. “Making the All-Star team is just amazing and I give all glory to God for that. It’s definitely not something I was expecting but I am blessed for sure.”
