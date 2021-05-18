SAYRE — Redskins catcher Brayden Horton had quite a season Monday night.
The Sayre junior smacked three home runs and had eight RBI in his team’s 9-1 Northern Tier League win over Towanda.
Horton jacked a two run shot deep to right with Jake Burgess aboard in the first inning and the two repeated that in the sixth inning.
In the second inning, Burgess was joined on base by Mason Houseknecht and Jackson Hubbard when Horton sent the ball over the fence in right for a grand slam.
Sayre’s other run came in the bottom of the third when David Northrup doubled and scored on an RBI single by Zach Garrity
Burgess and Garrity had two hits for Sayre with Hubbard and Luke Horton adding a hit each.
Meanwhile, Northrup added to his double at the plate by shutting down Towanda’s offense from the hill. Northrup fanned three in three innings with one hit and one walk allowed Luke Horton came in for three innings, allowing two hits and an unearned run with one walk and three strikeouts, and Josh Arnold gave up just a walk with one strikeout in an inning.
Chase Parker, Mason Johnson and Owen Clark had a single each for Towanda.
Parker went three innings on the mound for the Black Knights, allowing seven hits — two of them Brayden Horton homers — and seven earned runs. Will Pitcher finished his three innings with three strikeouts, three hits and two earned runs allowed.
Athens 8, North Penn/Mansfield 3
Up 4-3 after getting out of a jam in the top of the inning, Athens scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to post an 8-3 win over North Penn/Mansfield Monday night in Northern Tier League baseball play.
Athens’ big inning started with a Karter Rude walk, and Caleb Nichols reached on an error. Rude was later balked home and Nichols scored on an RBI triple by Cam Sullivan. Mason Lister came through with an RBI single and later scored on an error off the bat of Jaren Glisson.
The game may have turned in the top of the sixth when NPM had a golden opportunity but came away with nothing. With one down, Brett Harvey reached on an error and Noah Spencer doubled to put runners in scoring position. Then Blaise Dietrich scorched a liner to Rude at second and Rude fired to third to double off Harvey.
Nichols had a double, a single and two runs and Lucas Kraft also had a double, a single and an RBI for Athens.
Also for the Wildcats, Rude had a single, two runs and one RBI; Lister finished with two runs; Kaden Setzer had a hit and an RBI; Kyler Setzer finished with a single and a run; and Glisson had a single.
Lister started on the mound for Athens, allowing three hits, five walks and two unearned runs with seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Sullivan got the win in relief. He allowed five hits and one earned run in 2 1 innings.
Bryan Bogazyk went 3-for-3 with a double for NPM and added one RBI. Spencer also had a single, a double and scored a run; Cameron Fabian had a double and a run for the Tigers; and Harvey had a single and a run.
Jacob Evans started on the mound for the Tigers and allowed six hits, a walk and three runs with two earned in four innings. Dietrick, who took the loss, allowed four hits, a walk and five runs, of which three were earned.
Waverly 7, Dryden 4
The host Wolverines broke free from a 3-3 game with a four-run fifth inning.
After Dryden tied the gam in the top of the fifth, Waverly answered. Jay Pipher’s one-out walk got things started. A Joey Tomasso single and a walk to Caden Hollywood loaded the bases for Ty Beeman, who hit a two-run single. Hollywood scored on an error on the play and Beeman scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Brennan Traub.
Waverly only had six hits — all singles — but made the most of them and the five walks the Wolverines earned.
Beeman had two hits, three RBI and na run and Hollywood added two hits and a run. Tomasso had one hit and three runs; Pipher had one hit and two runs; and Traub had two RBI for Waverly.
Hollywood went six innings on the mound for Waverly, allowing five hits, six walks and three earned runs with four strikeouts. Phpher finished up, allowing one run on one hit and a walk with two strikeouts.
Wyalusing 13, Troy 5, 5 innings
WYALUSING — The Rams scored in all five innings, and put the game away with a six-run fifth inning in the victory.
Zach Shaffer went the distance on the mound, allowing five hits.
Trehnon Hugo had three hits, with a double and a triple, three RBI and two runs scored and Hunter Moss had three hits, an RBI and two runs scored.
Shaffer, Jacob Bruyn and Spencer Krewson all had two hits in the game. Bruyn had a double, with three RBI and two runs scored and Krewson had an RBI and a run scored.
Caden Engisch had a double and two RBI and Mitchell Burke, Nick Kelly and Kevin Vandemark had hits for the Rams. Burke scored two runs, Kelly scored a run and Vandemark had two RBI and a run scored.
Blake Morningstar scored two runs for the Rams.
Gavin Cohick, Justice Chimics, Camryn Harwick, Danny Hoppaugh and Evan Short had hits for Troy.
Cohick had two RBI and Morgan Madigan had an RBI. Lenny Reed, Hoppaugh and Short all scored runs.
Kory Schucker struck out one on the mound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.