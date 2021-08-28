SAYRE — Sayre senior quarterback Brayden Horton put on a dazzling display throwing for 186 yards, two touchdowns while rushing for 46 yards as he led the Redskins to a 46-9 victory over Towanda on Friday night in Sayre.
“This is basically Brayden’s fourth year starting and at this point he understands what we want from him, he understands the offense, and he gets it which is the best part,” Sayre head coach Kevin Gorman said. “He knows when to pull it and when not to pull it, and now as a senior he has learned not to press as much and just let the game come to him”
Sayre senior running back David Northrup also shined, finishing the game with 92 all purpose yards and two touchdowns. In the air, Sayre junior wide receiver Jackson Hubbard utilized his size and strength, hauling in four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. Hubbard also had an interception.
“We are really happy with what they did,” Gorman said. “Coming in it is always a little iffy with the first game jitters and you saw that with the amount of penalties our team gave up but overall I thought when we settled down it was a great game.”
Sayre ran the Towanda defense ragged, rushing the ball for a team total 240 yards. Gorman credited the Redskins offensive line and the depth of the running backs for the success.
“It starts up front. We really focused on conditioning and because of that our O-line was able to open up holes throughout the game,” Gorman said. “Zack (Garrity), Jake (Bennett), and David (Norhrup) are all good running backs and Brayden also runs the ball which is an added bonus when you have a fifth running back available.”
Sayre senior running back Jake Bennet finished with 31 rushing yards and a touchdown and junior running back Zack Garrity ran for 15 yards and a touchdown rounding out the impressive running back group.
Towanda head coach Craig Dawsey had nothing but praise for both Sayre and the heart that his team showed in the face of adversity.
“They are a great team, they have some great athletes, and our kids played as hard as they possibly could so I am proud of them because that is a really good football team,” Dawsey said.
Towanda senior running back Rhyan West and junior quarterback Grady Flynn showed flashes of potential for the upcoming games. West put his head down and kept his legs churning every play rushing for 57 yards. Flynn worked through his progressions well and threw for 76 yards including a 46 yard touchdown perfectly placed into the outstretched arms of junior receiver Quintin Woodburn.
“I just think we didn’t fall apart and there were a lot of positive things being said to each other on the sideline so I was really proud of that and from here we will just get better,” Dawsey said.
Next up for Sayre is a trip to Cowanesque Valley next Friday. The road doesn’t get any easier for Towanda tasked with traveling to play Canton on Friday. Both games are slated to kick off at 7 p.m.
