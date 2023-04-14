Horton, Sullivan toss combined no-hitter, Wildcats top Rams

Athens’ Luke Horton fires a pitch during Thursday’s game against Wyalusing. Horton went 6 2/3 innings and Cam Sullivan recorded the final out in a no-hitter for the Wildcats.

 Review Photo/DAVID ALLIGER

ATHENS — Spending most of his day on the mound dealing, Athens senior Luke Horton needed one more strike to close out his no-hit bid.

He couldn’t get it, as a called ball four ended his day, giving way to Cam Sullivan to close things out.