Horton, Sullivan toss combined no-hitter, Wildcats top Rams

ATHENS — Spending most of his day on the mound dealing, Athens senior Luke Horton needed one more strike to close out his no-hit bid.
He couldn’t get it, as a called ball four ended his day, giving way to Cam Sullivan to close things out.
The Wildcats’ closer knocked down a ball coming right back at him, delivering it to Nick Jacob on first base to put away Wyalusing for good.
Backed by an almost-complete and dominant effort from Horton, with a save from Sullivan on the mound, Athens continued its unbeaten streak, no-hitting the visiting Rams in a 3-0 win on Thursday.
“I just want to keep competing, I don’t want to do too much, I want to let my teammates work, so I just try to throw as many strikes as possible,” Horton said. “My mantra is ‘just compete’ so that’s kind of what I wanted to do.”
Horton started the game already locked in, striking out three straight batters after allowing a lead off walk to begin the game. The Wildcats also quickly got their offense rolling, with Caleb Nichols walking and Sullivan hitting a single to move Nichols into scoring position.
Luke Kraft connected on a deep fly ball that dropped into center field, bringing Nichols home in the process. Kraft was called out trying to stretch his hit into a double, but not before he collected an RBI and put his team ahead 1-0.
A defensive battle ensued from there, as Horton and Wyalusing’s Hunter House worked through opposing batters.
“It’s huge to have a guy on the mound just shove for seven innings and we know we gotta have his back,” Athens senior Mason Lister said. “I always tell (Luke) pitch so he has to get beat. Throw the strikes, let the hitter beat you because if he beats him, then he’s doing his job.”
While Wyalusing struggled to put anything together in the game — a double play in the third spearheaded by Lister and Sullivan eliminated the Rams’ first base runner since their first at-bat — Athens put runners on base, but couldn’t string together enough to bring them home.
“It’s just the adrenaline, the adrenaline is fun,” Lister said. “You know it’s there. As soon as it leaves the hand you know whether it’s a good or a bad throw and then you celebrate with the team.”
Athens’ scoring fortunes changed in the fourth. Nick Grazul singled to lead things off and then Horton walked two at-bats later to put two men on.
It was Nichols’ turn to collect an RBI, as his single drove in Grazul and stretched the lead to two. Sullivan flew out next, but hit it far enough that Nichols was able to tag up and come home as well. Entering the final three innings, Athens led 3-0.
“We got guys on base and we started moving runners,” Athens coach Charlie Havens said. “We did a couple hit-and-runs and both of them worked and got us two runs. When we do get runners on base, instead of standing still it’s time to start moving, trying to start doing some other things.”
Now with more insurance on the scoreboard, Horton pieced together back-to-back 1-2-3 innings to get Athens out of both the fifth and sixth, and quickly, Wyalusing came back to the plate with just three outs remaining.
“I was liking the fastball, honestly I wanted to establish the fastball early,” Horton said. “I was just kind of sticking with what I was comfortable with. I threw a couple of sliders that I like, threw a couple of change-ups but it just wasn’t there today. So I just go with what I was comfortable with.”
With his pitch count nearing 100, meaning his day would be over, Horton forced two straight ground outs, and needed just three more strikes to finish the game. Three balls to start the at-bat put him in a hole and despite a pair of called strikes, Horton’s sixth pitch of the at-bat came up outside, granting a walk to CJ Carr.
Having reached the limit, Horton gave the ball to Sullivan, who needed just seven pitches to end the game. His put-out signaled victory for the Wildcats, as they led from beginning to end to move to 7-0.
“Cam slams the door every single time,” Horton said. “I have no worries when Cam’s on the mound. I knew it was gonna be one at-bat. I’m fully comfortable with all of our pitchers, we have a really good staff.”
Jaren Glisson led Athens with three hits in the win. Horton, Nichols, Sullivan and Kraft also recorded hits, and Nichols, Kraft and Sullivan each had an RBI. Horton finished the game with eight strikeouts, while Hunter House recorded four strikeouts for the Rams.
“Pitching and defense, pitching and defense,” said Havens. “We left 10 or 11 guys on base, just still waiting for that clutch hit, waiting to string together hits, but it’s a winning recipe for us right now.”
Athens’ next contest will come against Titusville, in a game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, on Saturday. Wyalusing will head to Central Columbia for a tournament on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.