Brayden Horton hit a three-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Sayre to a 10-7 win over Troy on Saturday.
Sayre jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but Troy got four in the fifth and three in the sixth to take the lead.
Sayre tied things in the bottom of the sixth and won it in the eighth.
Horton had two hits, with the home run, three RBI and two runs scored.
Jake Burgess had four hits, three RBI and four runs.
Kannon VanDuzer had a hit and David Northrup had a double and an RBI.
Luke Horton had an RBI and Dom Fabbri and Josh Arnold scored runs, while Jackson Hubbard scored two runs.
VanDuzer threw four no-hit innings, striking out four. Jordan Goodrich, Zach Moore and Northrup pitched in relief, striking out six.
Camryn Harwick had two hits, with an RBI and two runs scored and Evan Short had a double and scored a run
Lenny Reed, Danny Hoppaugh and Kory Schucker had hits with Schucker driving in three, Reed scoring a run and Hoppaugh scoring two runs. Justice Chimics had an RBI.
Morgan Madigan started and Reed pitched in relief, the two struck out two between them.
Wyalusing 6, Athens 2
WYALUSING -- The short-handed Wyalusing baseball team beat Athens 6-2 in NTL baseball action.
Nick Kelly, Chase Houser and Clayton Carr all had two hits in the game for the Rams.
Kelly drove in a run, Houser had an RBi and Carr drove in two runs.
Trehnon Hugo, Spencer Krewson, Mitchell Burke and God had hits. Casey God scored two runs and Krewson scored a run.
Kelly struck out five in 6 2/3 innings and Hugo got the last out.
Caleb Nichols and Cameron Sullivan had two hits, while Lucas Kraft had a double for Athens.
Kraft and Sullivan had RBI and Karter Rude and Kaden Setzer scored runs.
Kraft struck out one in 4 1/3 innings and Gage Warner pitched one inning.
Wellsboro 17, NEB 0
Isaac Keane threw a one-hitter, striking out three in the Hornets win on Saturday.
Keane and Cameron Brought each had three hits in the game.
Brought had a double, driving in a run and scoring two runs and Keane had three RBI and two runs scored.
Darryn Callahan had a double and a triple, three RBI and four runs scored and Blake Hamblin had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored.
Brock Hamblin had a double and scored a run.
Conner Adams had a hit and scored three runs and Kaeden Mann, Dylan Abernathy and Zach Rowland all had hits in the game.
Abernathy scored a run and Rowland had an RBI and a run scored, while Caden Smith scored a run.
Josh Stanton had a hit for NEB.
Lucas Crown started and Stanton, Collin Allis and Clay Wiggins pitched in relief striking out three in relief, while Crown struck out two in relief.
Canton 15, Sullivan County 8
The Warriors trailed 6-4 after two innings, but scored a run in the third, three in the fourth, a run in the fifth and six in the sixth in the win.
Cameron Bellows, Evan Landis and Hayden Ward each had three hits, with doubles by Bellows and Ward, in the win. Ward had two RBI and a run scored and Bellows had an RBI and three runs scored. Landis had an RBI and scored three runs.
Weston Bellows, Joel Schoonover, Carter Route and Timmy Ward all had two hits in the game.
Weston Bellows had two RBI and a double, Schoonover had a double and an RBI and two runs scored, Route scored a run and Timmy Ward had three RBI and two runs scored.
Hudson Ward had a hit, two RBI and two runs scored and Cooper Kitchen had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Gavin Morse scored a run.
Weston Bellows started and Brendan Matthews struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings of relief.
Evan Cummings had two hits, two RBI, a double and two runs scored for Sullivan County.
Colby Hottenstein had a hit and scored two runs and Mason Parkhurst had a double and scored a run.
Landon Baldwin, Kye McDonald and Alex Schweitzer all had hits. Baldwin had an RBI and a run scored and Schweitzer scored a run.
Trace Neary had an RBI and a run scored.
Baldwin started and Hottenstein and Bryon Fitzgerald pitched in relief, the three struck out three combined.
CV 15, Towanda 7
WYSOX -- The Indians scored four runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to rally for the win.
Down 5-2 after two innings, CV got two in the third, four in the fourth, four in the fifth and three in the seventh.
Tucker St. Peter had three hits, with a double, two RBI and four runs scored.
Caleb Morgan and Gavin Barnes each had two hits. Barnes had an RBI and two runs scored and Morgan had an RBI and three runs scored.
Mikey Sipps had a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
Ben Cooper had a hit and three runs and McGuire Painter had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Morgan struck out six in 5 1/3 innings and Painter struck out four in 1 2/3 innings of perfect relief.
Octavious Chacona had four hits, and two RBI for Towanda.
Benjamin Haven-Fee, Alex Bowman, Owen Clark, Ethan Sparrow and Aaron Bardell all had two hits in the win.
Haven Fee, Bowman and Bardell had doubles. Haven Fee scored two runs, Bowman had an RBI and a run scored and Bardell scored a run.
Garrett Chapman had a hit an RBI and a run scored and Mason Johnson had a hit and an RBI, while Zayne McCarthy scored two runs.
Sparrow struck out four in four innings and Mason Johnson struck out nine in three innings of relief.
