ATHENS — The Athens boys basketball team wrapped up its regular season with an exciting come-from-behind walk-off 59-57 win over visiting Seton Catholic on Saturday night.
The Wildcats trailed 57-51 with just under a minute left, but they would go on an impressive run late to get the win.
Athens senior Mason Lister scored off an assist from Korey Miller, who then made a free throw to cut the lead to three.
Lister would then hit a clutch three-pointer with just 28 seconds left to tie things up at 57.
Seton Catholic had a chance to get a game-winning shot off, but when a pass bounced off one of the Seton players, Athens senior Luke Horton scooped it up and raced down the court.
Horton took off from near the foul line and put up an underhanded shot which found the bottom of the net as the final buzzer sounded — and the Wildcats walked away with a big win to end their regular season.
The Wildcats were led by Horton with a season-high 20 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Lister also had 20 points and added five rebounds, six assists and six steals.
Chris Mitchell had a strong game for the Wildcats as he finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Athens currently sits as the fourth seed in the District IV Class AAAA standings and should have a home game next week in the opening round of the playoffs.
LIBERTY — The Troy Trojans only led by nine at the half, but they would outscore Liberty 36-14 in the second half as they rolled to the win.
Lance Heasley led Troy with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Evan Woodward finished with 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals, while JB Burbage and Justice Chimics both scored 10 points. Burbage also led Troy with five steals in the win.
Troy wraps up the regular season with a 15-7 record and currently sit in third place in the District IV Class AAA standings.
MONTGOMERY — The Canton Warriors held Montgomery to single digits in every quarter as they pulled away for a win in their regular season finale.
Canton will now head to Mansfield for the NTL Showdown semifinals against the Large School champs on Thursday.
The Warriors were led Monday by Kyle Kapichok with 14 points and Weston Bellows with 11.
Hunter Brackman added nine points and Austin Allen finished with eight.
Towanda 57, Williamson 15
TIOGA JUNCTION — The Towanda Black Knights improved to 10-11 on the year with a blowout win over Williamson on Monday.
Towanda will wrap up the regular season with a home game against Northeast Bradford on Wednesday.
The Knights jumped out to a 45-10 halftime lead on Monday and never looked back.
Towanda was led by Teagan Irish with 12 points and Elias Shrawder with 11.
Also for the Knights, Grady Flynn and Logan Lambert each scored eight, Bayley Poll added seven and Varius Farrell chipped in six.
ROME — The visiting Hornets outscored Northeast Bradford 19-2 in the first quarter and cruised home with the victory from there on Monday.
NEB was led by Joe Stanton with seven points and both Brayden Miller and Cayden McPherson scored six.
Drew Beers, Josh Stanton and Eli Stanton all scored two points in the loss.
