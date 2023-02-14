Horton game winner

Athens senior Luke Horton flies to the basket as he puts up the game-winning shot against Seton Catholic on Saturday night.

 Review Photo/DAVID ALLIGER

ATHENS — The Athens boys basketball team wrapped up its regular season with an exciting come-from-behind walk-off 59-57 win over visiting Seton Catholic on Saturday night.

The Wildcats trailed 57-51 with just under a minute left, but they would go on an impressive run late to get the win.