ROME — Luke Horton threw a three-inning no hitter and Brayden Horton homered and drove in six runs as the Sayre baseball team stayed unbeaten with a 24-0 win over NEB in three innings.
Brayden Horton had three hits and scored three runs in the game.
Luke Horton struck out seven and walked two in the three inning no-hitter.
Zach Moore had two hits, two RBI and scored a run and Luke Horton had a hit, four RBI and scored two runs.
Dom Fabbri, David Northrup, Kannon VanDuzer, Jordan Goodrich and Jackson Hubbard all had hits for the Redskins.
Fabbri had an RBI, Northrup scored three runs, VanDuzer had three RBI and scored three runs and Goodrich and Hubbard each had an RBI and a run scored.
Mason Houseknecht scored three runs and Oakley Gorman had two RBI and a run scored, while Kegan Hayford scored a run in the game.
Zach Garrity scored three runs and had an RBI.
Sayre walked 13 times in the game, and their lineup struck out just two times in the win.
Lucas Crown, Nick Rose, Nick Beers, Clay Wiggins, Garrett Cooper and Justin Crown combined to strike out two for NEB.
Wellsboro 9,
Towanda 7
Wellsboro led 5-0, but Towanda fought back to take the lead, before the Hornets came away with the win.
Wellsboro scored two in the first and three in the second to take the big lead.
But, Towanda got three in the third and four in the fourth and led 7-5 after the top of the fourth inning, before the Hornets scored four in the bottom of the fourth to get the win.
In the fourth Brock Hamblin reached on an error and Darryn Callahan followed with a single. Isaac Keane and Cameron Brought doubled and Kaeden Mann and Blake Hamblin singled in runs.
Callahan had a home run for Wellsboro. He had three hits, three RBI and two runs scored and Brought had two hits, an RBI and a run scored, hitting a double in the game.
Conner Adams, Brock Hamblin, Mann and Blake Hamblin all had hits in the game.
Adams had an RBI, Brock Hamblin scored two runs, Mann had an RBI and Blake Hamblin had an RBI and a run scored.
Keane, Dylan Abernathy and Caden Smith all scored runs for Wellsboro.
Adams struck out two in three innings and Brock Hamblin struck out three in four innings.
Garrett Chapman had two hits, four RBI and a run scored for Towanda and Will Pitcher had two hits, with a double and an RBI.
Alex Bowman, Benjamin Haven Fee, Owen Clark and Evan Johnson all had hits for Towanda in the game.
Bowman had an RBI and a run scored.
Aaron Bardell and Mason Johnson each scored two runs for Towanda and Ethan Sparrow scored a run.
Pitcher struck out four in four innings for Towanda and Chapman struck out one on in two innings.
South Williamsport 3, Canton 1
South scored two runs in the sixth inning to break open the 1-1 game.
Both teams scored a run in the first inning, and then it was zeroes on the board for the next four innings.
Brendan Matthews struck out four for Canton in five innings, allowing four hits. Joel Schoonover pitched the final inning for Canton.
Makai Day, Grant Bachman and Landon Lorson combined on a two-hitter for South, striking out nine in the game. Bachman threw 2 2/3 innings of no-hit relief, and Lorson closed the game with 1 1/3 innings of one-hit relief, after day allowed one hit and one run with six strikeouts in three innings.
Schoonover and Bailey Ferguson had hits for Canton in the game.
NP-Mansfield 8, Troy 3
Noah Spencer struck out six in 5 2/3 innings on the mound for NP-Mansfield in the win and Jake Evans struck out three of four batters to get the save.
Spencer, Cameron Fabian and Derek Litzelman had two hits each in the win and Blaise Deitrick went 3-for-4 with a double.
Jake Evans and Hunter Thompson had hits for NP-Mansfield.
Deitrick scored and Thompson each scored two runs for NP-Mansfield and Spencer, Evans, Litzelman and Fabian all scored runs in the game.
Caleb Binford and Morgan Madigan had doubles for Troy.
Justice Chimics and Evan Short had hits for Troy in the game.
Binford, Short and Chimics scored runs for Troy in the game.
CV 7, Williamson 6, 9 innings
The Indians picked up the victory in extra innings on Wednesday.
Caleb Morgan had four hits and scored three runs, driving in a run for the Indians and Tucker St. Peter had two doubles and scored two runs, while Mikey Sipps had three hits and an RBI and McGuire Painter had a hit and a run scored, while Glenn Barnes had a hit.
Jordan Vargason had a hit and Ben Cooper had a hit and scored a run.
Morgan, Painter, St. Peter and Vargeson pitched for CV.
Cody Fleming had a hit for Williamson, scoring a run and Gabe Kaufman had three hits and scored three runs.
Wes Carleton had a hit and Andrew Berkan had two hits, while Eric Berkan had a hit and Ayden Sprague had two hits and scored two runs and Gavin Davis had a hit.
Owen Gontarz and Wesley Carleton pitched for Williamson.
