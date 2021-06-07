Ever since they could remember, cousins Brayden and Luke Horton have been inseparable.
“I’ve been over at his house, bugging him, basically every single day that I can remember my whole life,” Luke Horton said.
Luke is the younger of the cousins, and the Sophomore is loving playing with Brayden, especially after not being able to last year due to COVID-19. And, in Friday’s district final win,
Luke and Brayden made up the starting battery as Sayre topped Southern Columbia, 6-2. They’d always dreamt about being together to win a championship, whether it was in football, basketball, or baseball in the backyard. But, the specific dream of being the pitcher and catcher didn’t come until later in childhood.
“I mean we didn't really envision kind of the pitcher catcher do open till to kind of like 7th and 8th grade and I started really becoming full-time catcher and then you know it kind of just took off from there. (Luke) started becoming pretty dominant pitcher so it's kind of built up to this moment we both always dreamed about this for a long time,” Brayden Horton said.
If Sayre is to beat Riverside today at Bowman Field at 4PM, both Hortons will have to continue to play well. Though Luke Horton will be ineligible to pitch due to pitch count restrictions stemming from that district final, Brayden will be behind the plate, a position in which he has established himself to be the district’s best at any classification according to some opposing coach, with his pop time, the time between a pitch hitting his glove and a throw to second hitting the glove of the covering fielder, being consistently measured under two seconds and as fast as 1.88, a time that is elite at the high school and college level and is even sufficient for major league baseball. They bat second and third in the order, too, and both had RBI doubles in Friday’s win.
They will face a mighty good Riverside team that comes in 20-0 and beat Old Forge 12-2 last Wednesday for the District 2 Class AA Championship. Old Forge has outscored opponents 180-40 this year and features both a potent offense and stifling pitching. At the plate they are led by
Sophomore Jason Janesko. Janesko, an East Carolina recruit, is having one of the better seasons in all of PA prep baseball this year, as he’s hitting .538 and is getting on base two out of three plate appearances. Senior standout Zach Day is hitting .480 and has driven in a team-high 21 runs. Michael Rickert has shown gap-to-gap power all year long and has 18 RBI’s and is hitting at a .429 clip.
On the mound, Riverside has relied on the two-headed monster of Day and freshman standout RJ Santasiero. Day comes in 5-0 on the year with a .84 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched. He can get wild, though, and has given up 17 walks. Santasiero has put together arguably the best pitching season of any freshman in all of Pennsylvania. He comes in with a perfect 8-0 record with a .43 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 48 and 2/3 frames. He can also be susceptible to the walk, as he has walked nearly a half a batter an inning this season. Sayre could see Sophomore reliever Anthony Karpinski. Karpinski has pitched to a 0.93 ERA this year in fifteen innings, walking 10 and striking out 24 in 15 innings of work.
The winner of today’s game will advance to the state quarterfinals on Thursday where they will face the winner of District 3 runner-up Newport and District 5 champion McConnellsburg.
