hot start lifts Northeast Bradford over Troy

TROY — The Northeast Bradford girls basketball team outscored Troy 15-2 in the first quarter and never looked back, defeating the Trojans 40-22 on Friday night.
Northeast Bradford sent a shock through the system for Troy, implementing a suffocating three-quarter-court press.
The Trojans could not get into their half court offensive sets and Northeast Bradford forced several turnovers near the sidelines.
Maisie Neuber did most of the damage for Northeast Bradford in the first quarter, scoring 10 of her 22 total points.
Northeast Bradford led 19-2 before The Trojans scored their next basket.
“To come in here and to be able to go up 17 like that feels real good because I heard their crowd has a big influence. Crowds always influence four or five points minimum a game, so when they did that all on their own I was happy,” Northeast Bradford Head Coach Ben Beebe said.
Neuber scored all nine of the Panthers points in the second quarter, extending Northeast Bradford’s lead to 24-12.
Troy looked more composed on defense in the third quarter and did well defending Northeast Bradford in the half court, but the Panthers were outscored 11-2 to put the game out of reach.
“We didn’t execute the offense at all,” Troy head coach Marshall McNeal said. “It’s a tough loss because they worked hard and I know they’re able to play better but Northeast Bradford is very good on defense.”
Troy made a late push in the fourth quarter behind two three pointers from Mackenna Matthews but it was too late to make it a ball game.
Rachel Kingsley scored a team-high five points for Troy.
The Trojans will look to bounce back on Tuesday, hosting Wellsboro at 6 p.m.
The Panthers extended their win streak to 10 and improved to 13-2 on the season. Northeast Bradford is right back in action today on the road against Bloomsburg.
