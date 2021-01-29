TROY — Troy jumped out to a 44-18 lead at the half, and led by 30 in the first half on their way to a 54-39 win over Northeast Bradford on Thursday.
Ty Barrett had 25 points, 23 in the first half, in the win.
Mason Imbt had 14 for Troy and Ethan VanNoy had nine points, while Jake Deitrick finished with four points, while Devin Selleck had two points.
NEB got 12 points from Lucas Crown in the game and Nick Beers and Dan Seeley each finished with 10 points.
Dan Williams had four points and Sam Abell had three points for the Panthers.
Beers had seven rebounds and two assists and Crown had four boards and four assists.
Seeley had six boards and Ethan Finch and Julian Jampo each had two assists.
Troy won the JV game 63-34.
Jeff Busch led Troy with 24 points and Cayden McPherson led NEB with 21.
NP-Liberty 87,
Williamson 38
Noah Spencer had a triple-double in the win.
Spencer had 26 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in the victory.
Brandon Thompson had 15 points, Derek Litzelman had 13 and Koleton Roupp finished with 11 in the win.
“Some hot shooting behind the arc in the first half got the Mounties the lead,” coach Brian Litzelman said. “Then a defensive change proved to turn up the intensity led to a win for the Mounties.”
Colton Litzelman had nine points and Hunter Thompson had eight points in the game.
Kevin Alexander had four points and Devin Bradley had a point.
Thompson had seven boards and Alexander had three rebounds and two assists, with two steals.
Colton Litzelman had four rebounds and three assists, with two steals and Roupp had two assists and three boards.
Wes Carelton had 12 points for Williamson and Jake Schmitt had 11 points.
Tristan Parker had eight points and Everett Dominick had seven points.
St. John Neumann 64, Sullivan County 52
Trace Neary led the Griffins with 22 points in the loss.
Alex Schweitzer had 12 points and Jalen Thomas had nine points.
Trey Higley had six points and Riley King had three in the game.
Thomas had eight assists and four steals and Bryon Fitzgerald had six boards.
David Hill led Neumann with 29 points and his brother Davion Hill had 20 points.
The Griffins are 1-2 on the year and are at Northwest on Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. JV start.
Athens 67, CV 31
The Wildcats had three players in double figures in the win, with J.J. Babcock leading the way with 18 points.
Babcock had six assists, two blocks, a steal and four boards.
Mason Lister and Nalen Carling each had 13 points in the game.
Lister had six boards and three assists and Carling had four boards and two steals.
Tucker Brown had six points and two assists.
Troy Pritchard had four points and James BEnninger-Jones, Carson Smith and Griffen Stein all had three points, while Chris Mitchell had two points.
Benninger-Jones had three assists and two steals. and Stein had six boards.
McGuire Painter had 11 points for CV and Tucker St. Peter had eight points.
Ben Cooper had four points and Caleb Morgan and Carter Ackley had three points, while Joe Easton had two points.
Wellsboro 52, Wyalusing 44
The Hornets held Wyalusing to two first-quarter points and led 16-2 before holding on for the win.
“I’m embarrassed by our performance,” Wyalusing coach Brent Keyes said. “It starts with me and I didn’t have our guys ready to go. We were embarrassingly bad in the first half. Proud of our effort down the stretch. We had it back to five under a minute and missed a free throw block out. We need to be better.”
Liam Manning led Wellsboro with 15 points and Darryn Callahan finished with 13 ponts.
Conner Adams had 11 points for Wellsboro and Isaac Keane had eight points, while Peyton McClure finished with five points.
Callahan had seven rebounds and four steals, with two assists and manning had a double-double with 13 rebounds.
Keane had seven rebounds and two assists.
Hunter Moss and Isaiah Way had 11 points each for Wyalusing and Abram Bennett had nine points.
Grayden Cobb had six points and Blake Morningstar had four points, while Mitchell Burke finished with three points.
Sayre 70, Towanda 40
Dom Fabbri had 23 points to lead the Redskins to the win.
Luke Horton had 16 points and Jackson Hubbard finished with eight points.
Josh Arnold and Connor Young had six points, while Zach Moore had four and Nathan Garrity had three ponts, while Cody VanBenthuysen had two points.
Justin Schoonover had nine points for Towanda and Logan Lambert had eight points, while Dante Ottaviani had seven points.
Kolby Hoffman and Teagan Irish had our points each, while Owen Clark had three points and Grady Flynn and Mason Hartmann had two points.
