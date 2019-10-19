A fourth quarter touchdown by Hughesville helped them rally past Towanda 21-20 in non-league football action Friday.
The win is the Spartans’ first of the season.
Hughesville got on the scoreboard first as Brenden Knight scored on a 6-yard run. Justus Leighow added the point after and it was 7-0 Spartans.
Towanda got going in the second quarter, thanks to a pair of touchdown passes from Tanner Kunkle.
The first one was a 66-yarder to Benjamin Haven-Fee, the second a 33-yarder to Trent Kithcart.
Will Bowen got the first point after but the second was no good, giving the Knights a 13-7 halftime lead.
The Spartans tied things up in the third as Jacob Corson hit Ethan Snyder for a 96-yard scoring strike. The kick was blocked for the 13-all score.
Later in the quarter Towanda took the lead back thanks to a 7-yard Jyashaire Robinson touchdown run. Bowen added the point after and the Knights led 20-13.
Then in the fourth Corson found Dylan Pequignot for a 19-yard scoring strike. The Spartans went for the lead as Croson ran in the 2-point conversion for the win.
Kunkle was 6-for-10 for 136 yards one pick and two touchdowns throwing the ball while also running for 102 yards on 17 carries.
Robinson added 78 yards on 15 rushes.
Haven-Fee had the one touchdown catch while Kithcart had two catches for 46 yards.
Colton Yocum led Hughesville with 83 yards on the ground while Corson was 14-for-24 for 210 yards and two touchdowns, plus an interception, through the air.
Snyder had eight catches for 159 yards to lead both teams while Pequignot had three catches for 71 yards.
The Knights fall to 2-7 and will face Wyalusing for the Bronze Helmet next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.