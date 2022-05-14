ATHENS — Senior Mason Hughey led Sayre’s efforts at the NTL track and field Championships, scoring in two events on Friday afternoon.
Hughey finished first in the 400 meters to highlight his final NTL Championships. He also finished 4th in the 200 meter dash. He set new personal records in both events.
Hughey has been focusing most of his efforts on the 400 and looks to shave a little more time off at districts.
“I am hoping to crack 53 (seconds) into the 52 (second) range. We’ll what I can do with a hard week of practice,” he said.
Hughey reflected on the regular season as he packed away his javelin equipment.
“All around, it was a great year, good senior year. It’s a small team, but we show up and we score points.”
Hughey will compete in the 200 meter and 400 meter races at districts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.